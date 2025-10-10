Chinese firm confirms plans to build UK’s largest wind turbine facility
The new project will create as many as 1,500 jobs
Chinese company Ming Yang has announced plans to build the UK’s largest wind turbine manufacturing facility in Scotland.
The firm projects an investment of up to £1.5 billion, creating 1,500 jobs.
Several Scottish sites are shortlisted, with Ardersier in the Highlands the preferred option.
The first of three phases involves a £750 million investment in an advanced facility, with production by late 2028. Later phases will expand the facility, creating an "offshore wind industry ecosystem".
This follows two years of discussions with Scottish and UK governments. Ardersier is a "green freeport", offering tax and customs incentives for investment.
Last month Ming Yang and Octopus Energy announced they would be in partnership to develop new wind projects.
Zhang Chuanwei, founder and chairman of the Ming Yang group, said: “As a global leader in wind technology, Ming Yang is committed to accelerating the global energy transition through innovation and community-focused comprehensive energy solutions.”We are excited by the prospect of investing in the UK and look forward to finalising our investment decision.”
UK chief executive Aman Wang said: “We firmly believe that by moving forward with our plans to create jobs, skills and a supply chain in the UK, we can make this country the global hub for offshore wind technology.
“We fully support the Government’s mission to become a clean energy superpower, and I’m confident that once the plans are approved we can make a valued contribution to this goal.”
In November last year, Conservative MP Nick Timothy asked energy minister Michael Shanks about Ming Yang’s plans to invest in Scotland, saying the Government should rule out investment from “hostile states”.
He said Ming Yang “benefits from huge subsidies in China but there are serious questions about energy security and national security”.
Mr Shanks replied: “We are encouraging investment in the UK to build the infrastructure that we need in the future.”
The UK and Scottish governments have been approached for comment.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments