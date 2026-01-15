How early should you book World Cup travel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 2026 World Cup is set to take North America by storm this summer, and fans looking to get in on the action should book their travel plans soon — before it’s too late.

The tournament, held June 11 to July 19, 2026, spans 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico, meaning fans looking to attend several games could face complex travel plans.

The U.S. is expecting an influx of foreign visitors this summer for the tournament, which FIFA expects to drive $30.5 billion in total economic output.

However, some fans may be unable to watch in person, as the U.S. State Department announced Wednesday that it will “pause immigrant visa processing from 75 countries,” including some of the world’s top soccer nations, like Brazil and Nigeria.

There has been a record-breaking demand for tickets thus far, with over 500 million requests as of Wednesday, FIFA said.

open image in gallery The FIFA World Cup will be held in North America this summer, drawing fans to 16 different cities across the U.S., Canada and Mexico ( Getty Images )

While there will be last-minute tickets available for purchase, travel experts say fans who are unwilling to be flexible shouldn’t wait until the last minute to plan their accommodations and travel arrangements.

“Booking last-minute for the World Cup is high risk, high reward: there can be deals for the flexible, but for most fans it’s a gamble rather than a strategy,” KAYAK travel trends expert Sarah Kennedy told The Independent.

Here’s what to know about booking World Cup travel.

Booking tickets to the 2026 World Cup

Tickets to this summer’s FIFA World Cup officially went on sale on October 1, 2025.

After facing criticism, FIFA said last month that it would offer $60 tickets for every game to the 48 national federations in the tournament, leaving it up to the federations to decide how to distribute them to their fans.

The most-requested match in the third sales phase, which ran from December 11 through Tuesday, was Colombia vs. Portugal on June 27 at Miami Gardens, Florida. FIFA says it will notify people about their ticket applications no earlier than February 5 and will allocate them randomly for matches in which demand exceeds availability.

open image in gallery Tickets to the tournament officially went on sale this past October, though there will be a batch of last minute tickets released closer to the games ( Getty Images )

While the final application window closed on Tuesday, closer to the tournament, any remaining tickets will be released on a first-come, first-served basis.

FIFA has also created its own platform where fans can resell tickets, warning supporters against using unofficial resale websites as tickets bought elsewhere “may be subject to cancellation without notice.”

Hotel availability already diminishing

The number of hotels available in host cities is rapidly decreasing, with experts urging visitors to book their lodging sooner rather than later.

FIFA negotiated room blocks at hotels years ago, securing thousands of rooms for teams, officials, sponsors and the media in host cities — meaning many rooms have been off the market from the start, according to SmarterTravel.

Not only are hotels booking up in major cities, but their prices are going up due to demand. San Francisco has seen rates up 29 percent year over year, while Philadelphia has seen rates up 154 percent year over year, according to KAYAK data.

“With hotel interest already spiking around match dates, booking early with flexible cancellation offers both peace of mind and prime protection,” Kennedy told The Independent.

open image in gallery Fans are being encouraged by travel experts not to delay booking their hotels and airfare, as the demand to attend the World Cup is high ( PA Wire )

Marriott and Hilton hotels across the U.S., Canada and Mexico hiked prices for rooms by hundreds of dollars per night throughout the tournament, according to an analysis by The Athletic.

The average rate per night around the opening game was $1,013 across 96 hotels, compared to $293 for the same hotels 21 days earlier. The prices at the hotels increased, on average, by 328 percent, according to the report.

Other sources found similarly startling figures. A hotel that would cost $150 during an average week in Kansas City would cost over $450 during World Cup matches, whereas Miami Beach rentals that cost $300 during the summer are asking for over $800 during the World Cup, according to SmarterTravel.

In Philadelphia, local leaders say what rooms remain available may book up soon.

“I would definitely book sooner than later. There’s still availability even during the matches; however, those are going to start to fill up,” Ed Grose, president and CEO of the Greater Philadelphia Hotel Association, told ABC 6.

How early to look at airfare, trains

Ahead of the tournament, price changes for airfare — both international and domestic — seem to be a mixed bag, Kennedy told The Independent.

Several cities, like Newark, San Francisco and Houston, are seeing airfare costs decrease for flights coming from the U.S., whereas cities like Guadalajara, New York City and Miami are seeing prices go up.

Meanwhile, visitors coming in from the U.K. will see it costs less to fly to cities like Atlanta, Guadalajara and Los Angeles, compared to cities like Boston, Newark and Philadelphia, which are all seeing airfare increases, according to KAYAK.

To try and stay ahead of the demand for flights to game locations, American Airlines has added flights on larger planes between the 16 host cities, the airline said in a statement.

open image in gallery American Airlines has added extra flights between the 16 host cities to ensure fans can get to all of the games ( Andrew Milligan/PA Wire )

“American is ready with its game plan for the FIFA World Cup 26, adding an extra 27,000 seats on 12 routes this summer,” said Brian Znotins, the airline’s Senior Vice President of Network Planning.“ With more flights to all host cities, we’re making sure fans don’t miss the chance to take part in this once-in-a-lifetime moment across North America.”

Additionally, eight brand new Amtrak trains are set to make their debut in time to transport World Cup visitors between host cities Seattle and Vancouver, Canada.

Meanwhile, for games in the northern portion of the U.S., fans can take the Acela trains throughout the Northeast Corridor.

Acela runs from Washington, DC's Union Station to Boston via Philadelphia, New York Penn Station, New Haven, and Providence.

Visa concerns

The U.S. State Department said Wednesday it will halt the processing of immigration visas for citizens from 75 countries over concerns that the nationals might require public assistance upon entering the country.

While Trump’s ban includes an exception for players, team officials and immediate relatives traveling to the World Cup, it has left many supporters without a way to enter the country.

The World Cup, the most-watched sporting event in the world, is set to host games for the tournament in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Guadalajara, Mexico City, Monterrey, Toronto and Vancouver.