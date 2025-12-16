The cities most in demand for World Cup travellers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New data has revealed the most popular World Cup 2026 cities for travellers.

A report by Expedia shows that interest in travelling to matches in the US, Canada and Mexico next summer is up 245 per cent post-draw, with Boston leaping to the top of the ranking of trending football cities.

Searches to the state capital of Massachusetts are up 1,000 per cent, driven largely by English and Scottish fans, who make up 65 per cent of all Boston searches.

Scotland fans’ searches for their opening game against Haiti in Boston on 13 June are 10 times the volume of England fans’ searches for their match against Ghana on 23 June in the same city.

The north-eastern city will host seven matches in the 2026 tournament, including two knockout games in the latter stages of the tournament.

In addition to the games listed above, Boston will also host Scotland v Morocco on 19 June.

Dallas searches are also trending upwards by 900 per cent.

The Texan city will host nine matches, including four knockout games in the latter stages of the tournament and England’s opening game against Croatia on 17 June.

However, searches are primarily being driven by Japanese fans, who account for a third of travel searches.

Japan will kick off at the Dallas Stadium against Netherlands on 14 June, then play again on 25 June against either Albania, Poland, Sweden or Ukraine.

Mexico City and Monterrey, both in Mexico, are named the best value host cities overall, with average hotel rates costing £179 per night in both. San Francisco is the most affordable in the US at £194.

At the other end of the spectrum, the average hotel rate in Vancouver is an incredible £475 per night.

New York, Seattle and Boston come in third, second and third place respectively, at £366, £362 and £344 each.

After Boston, New York ranks as the second most popular city with accommodation searches up 120 per cent, while Miami comes third, with searches by Scots accounting for almost half of searches made for the Florida city.

But it's Colombian fans who take the top spot for most dedicated fans, with travel searches up by 305 per cent – more than any other nation.

Forty-eight nations will compete in next year’s World Cup with searches to the US by British fans ballooning by 290 per cent, driven by both English and Scotland fans, the latter of whom are taking part in their first world football tournament in 30 years.

The most popular World Cup host cities for travellers

Boston, USA New York, USA Miami, USA Dallas, USA Toronto, Canada Vancouver, Canada Philadelphia, USA Kansas City, USA Seattle, USA Houston, USA Los Angeles, USA Atlanta, USA Monterrey, Mexico Guadalajara, Mexico Mexico City, Mexico San Francisco, USA

According to Expedia data, December 2025

