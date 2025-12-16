Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
The cities most in demand for World Cup travellers

Vancouver is named the most expensive destination for accommodation during the tournament

Joanna Whitehead
Tuesday 16 December 2025 06:37 EST
English and Scottish football fans make up 65 per cent of all searches to Boston on the travel platform Expedia
English and Scottish football fans make up 65 per cent of all searches to Boston on the travel platform Expedia (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

New data has revealed the most popular World Cup 2026 cities for travellers.

A report by Expedia shows that interest in travelling to matches in the US, Canada and Mexico next summer is up 245 per cent post-draw, with Boston leaping to the top of the ranking of trending football cities.

Searches to the state capital of Massachusetts are up 1,000 per cent, driven largely by English and Scottish fans, who make up 65 per cent of all Boston searches.

Scotland fans’ searches for their opening game against Haiti in Boston on 13 June are 10 times the volume of England fans’ searches for their match against Ghana on 23 June in the same city.

The north-eastern city will host seven matches in the 2026 tournament, including two knockout games in the latter stages of the tournament.

In addition to the games listed above, Boston will also host Scotland v Morocco on 19 June.

Dallas searches are also trending upwards by 900 per cent.

The Texan city will host nine matches, including four knockout games in the latter stages of the tournament and England’s opening game against Croatia on 17 June.

However, searches are primarily being driven by Japanese fans, who account for a third of travel searches.

Japan will kick off at the Dallas Stadium against Netherlands on 14 June, then play again on 25 June against either Albania, Poland, Sweden or Ukraine.

Mexico City and Monterrey, both in Mexico, are named the best value host cities overall, with average hotel rates costing £179 per night in both. San Francisco is the most affordable in the US at £194.

At the other end of the spectrum, the average hotel rate in Vancouver is an incredible £475 per night.

New York, Seattle and Boston come in third, second and third place respectively, at £366, £362 and £344 each.

After Boston, New York ranks as the second most popular city with accommodation searches up 120 per cent, while Miami comes third, with searches by Scots accounting for almost half of searches made for the Florida city.

But it's Colombian fans who take the top spot for most dedicated fans, with travel searches up by 305 per cent – more than any other nation.

Forty-eight nations will compete in next year’s World Cup with searches to the US by British fans ballooning by 290 per cent, driven by both English and Scotland fans, the latter of whom are taking part in their first world football tournament in 30 years.

The most popular World Cup host cities for travellers

  1. Boston, USA
  2. New York, USA
  3. Miami, USA
  4. Dallas, USA
  5. Toronto, Canada
  6. Vancouver, Canada
  7. Philadelphia, USA
  8. Kansas City, USA
  9. Seattle, USA
  10. Houston, USA
  11. Los Angeles, USA
  12. Atlanta, USA
  13. Monterrey, Mexico
  14. Guadalajara, Mexico
  15. Mexico City, Mexico
  16. San Francisco, USA

According to Expedia data, December 2025

Read more: World Cup 2026 – our travel guide for following England and Scotland in North America

