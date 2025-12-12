Fans call on FA support to challenge ‘disgraceful’ World Cup ticket prices

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Football Association has been urged to challenge FIFA’s “disgraceful” World Cup ticket prices for England’s most loyal fans.

Should England reach the final in July, fans looking to buy through the FA’s allocation would need to spend more than £5,000 on tickets alone to attend all the matches, with the cheapest price for the showpiece game set at over £3,000.

The Press Association understands there is ongoing dialogue among national associations following the confirmation of pricing on Thursday, and the Football Supporters’ Association has called on the FA to play its part in that on behalf of England fans.

“We back Football Supporters Europe in calling for a halt in ticket sales and we are calling on the Football Association to work with fellow FAs to directly challenge these disgraceful prices,” an FSA statement published on Friday morning read.

The FSA said the prices proposed to members of the England Supporters Travel Club (ESTC) – which includes fans who follow England home and away for friendlies and qualifiers – were “scandalous” and “a step too far for many supporters who passionately and loyally follow their national sides at home and abroad”.

“Everything we feared about the direction in which FIFA wants to take the game was confirmed – Gianni Infantino only sees supporter loyalty as something to be exploited for profit,” the statement added.

“This is a tournament that is supposed to be celebrated by the world, where fans of all nations come together for the love of football. FIFA have decided to make it all about the money and the elite who can afford it.

“For FIFA, loyalty is not the hard-working fan travelling thousands of miles in support of their team at qualifiers around the continent. A game that should be for all is now only for those who can afford it.”

FSE estimates fans will pay five times as much to follow their team from their first game to the final at the 2026 World Cup compared to the last tournament in Qatar in 2022.

Tickets for the final in the participant member association allocation start at 4,185 US dollars (£3,130). Following England from first game to last buying the cheapest tickets would cost 7,020 US dollars (£5,250), all before travel costs and accommodation are factored in.

The FSA said ESTC members were also being asked to pay for tickets through to the final rather than just the group games England will definitely play.

“If England are knocked out before the final they’ll then return (the money), minus an admin fee of course. They are beyond shameless,” the statement added.

Scotland fans face paying prices almost as high as England, having qualified for their first finals since 1998.

The Scottish Football Supporters Association (SFSA) called on national associations to “hold FIFA to account” over the ticket prices.

John MacLean, the CEO of the SFSA pointed out that Scottish Football Association president Mike Mulraney – recently appointed the chair of FIFA’s finance committee – was ideally placed “to express the widespread disappointment of Scottish fans and indeed fans all around the world at ticket prices that are, in some cases, five times the cost in Qatar”.

The FA and FIFA have been contacted for comment.