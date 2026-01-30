More than 60 Saks Off 5th stores are set to close after parent company files for bankruptcy - and liquidation sales begin
Saks Global filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this month
Saks Global, the parent company of Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman, announced Thursday that it will close the majority of its Saks Off 5th and Last Call off-price retail locations as part of bankruptcy proceedings.
Of the 74 Saks Off 5th stores nationwide, only 12 will remain open and even those will primarily serve as outlets for residual inventory from the company’s luxury brands rather than buying new merchandise for sale.
Closures will begin immediately with some stores starting markdown sales Saturday and others expected to close their doors as early as Monday. Customers can redeem gift cards in stores through February 14 and existing store credit card rewards will be accepted until March 1.
“The company is incredibly grateful for the loyalty its Saks OFF 5TH and Last Call customers have shown over the years and appreciates being part of your shopping journey,” a news release stated.
The remaining 12 Saks Off 5th stores are in New York, Florida, New Jersey, California, Texas and Georgia.
Saks OFF 5TH stores closing sales that begin January 31:
- Arundel (Hanover, MD)
- Hawaii (Honolulu, HI)
- Palm Desert (Palm Desert, CA)
- Scottsdale (Scottsdale, AZ)
- Phoenix (Chandler, AZ)
- Eastchester (Eastchester, NY)
- Bridgewater (Bridgewater, NJ)
- Clarksburg (Clarksburg, MD)
- Deer Park (Deer Park, NY)
- Shrewsbury (Shrewsbury, NJ)
- Elizabeth (Elizabeth, NJ)
- Boston (Somerville, MA)
- Wrentham (Wrentham, MA)
- Orlando Vineland (Vineland, FL)
- Naples Park Shore (Naples, FL)
- Orlando (Orlando, FL)
- Tampa (Lutz, FL)
- Ellenton (Ellenton (Tampa), FL)
- Destin (Destin, FL)
- Charlotte (Charlotte, NC)
- Atlanta (Woodstock, GA)
- Hilton Head (Bluffton, SC)
- Rosemont (Rosemont, IL)
- Cypress (Cypress, TX)
- Sugarland (Sugarland, TX)
- Katy (Katy, TX)
- Costa Mesa (Costa Mesa, CA)
- Beverly Connect (Los Angeles (West), CA)
- Woodland Hills (Woodland Hills, CA)
- Las Vegas N (Las Vegas, NV)
- Livermore (Livermore, CA)
- San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
- Cabazon (Cabazon, CA)
- Las Vegas S (Las Vegas, NV).
Saks OFF 5TH stores closing February 2:
- Mebane (Mebane, NC)
- Charleston (Charleston, SC)
- Grand Prairie (Grand Prairie, TX)
- Ala Moana (Honolulu, HI)
- Petaluma (Petaluma, CA)
- Glendale (Glendale, AZ)
- Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
- Merrimack (Merrimack, NH)
- Riverhead (Riverhead, NY)
- Clinton (Clinton, CT)
- North Atlanta (Woodstock, GA)
- Aurora Chicago (Aurora, IL)
- Dallas Park (Dallas, TX)
- Northbrook (Northbrook, IL)
- Eagan (Eagan, MN)
- Columbus (Columbus, OH)
- San Diego (San Diego, CA)
- Camarillo (Camarillo, CA)
- Ontario (Ontario, CA)
- Milpitas (Milpitas, CA)
- State Street (Chicago, IL)
- Stamford High Ridge (Stamford, CT)
- Greenburgh (Greenburgh, NY).
Last Call locations holding closing sales:
- Sawgrass Mills (Sunrise, FL)
- Desert Hills Premium Outlets (Cabazon, CA)
- Grapevine Mills (Grapevine, TX)
- San Marcos Premium Outlets (San Marcos, TX)
- The Outlets at Orange (Orange, CA).
SaksOff5th.com, a separate online entity, will begin winding down operations with online clearance sales starting Friday.
Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Chief Executive Officer of Saks Global, said in a statement: "As we advance on Saks Global's transformation, we are taking decisive steps to realign our business to better serve our luxury customers and drive full-price selling across our core luxury businesses.”
The decision comes two weeks after Saks Global filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, triggered in part by a missed $100 million interest payment related to its $2.65 billion acquisition of Neiman Marcus in 2024.
Saks experienced rapid leadership turnover just before its bankruptcy, with longtime CEO Marc Metrick stepping down on January 2 and his replacement, Executive Chairman Richard Baker, departing less than two weeks later.
Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman stores and their online sites remain open and operating as normal.
