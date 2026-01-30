ICE agents ‘pulled from Super Bowl’ amid public outrage
- The Department of Homeland Security is reportedly reversing its decision to deploy Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents for immigration operations at Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California.
- Unnamed sources informed TMZ that federal agents will not be present for immigration enforcement at the event or related NFL activities, marking a significant change from previous messaging.
- The reported policy shift follows a Fox News poll indicating that nearly 60 per cent of Americans believe ICE's enforcement actions are “too aggressive.”
- The potential withdrawal also comes amidst widespread public pushback against ICE and a YouGov poll showing low public confidence in the agency.
- The decision is likely to have been informed by the widespread outrage caused by the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents in Minneapolis.
