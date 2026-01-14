Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Luxury company becomes latest retailer to file bankruptcy

Virgin Orbit: Richard Branson's rocket firm files for bankruptcy
  • Saks Global, the parent company of luxury retailers including Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US.
  • The company secured $1.75 billion in creditor financing to support its restructuring and immediately appointed Geoffroy van Raemdonck as its new CEO.
  • This move follows a period of unsustainable debts, inflation, increased costs, trade wars, and a shift towards online shopping, exacerbated by a missed interest payment on its Neiman Marcus acquisition.
  • While Chapter 11 allows for business reorganization rather than liquidation, the filing creates an uncertain future for its numerous high-end retail locations and could lead to store closures.
  • Saks Global stated it would honour customer programmes, pay vendors, and continue employee payroll and benefits, while evaluating its operational footprint for long-term potential.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in