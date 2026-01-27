Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nearly half of homes for sale now come with a monthly HOA fee, according to a recent study of the U.S. housing market.

Some 43.6 percent of listed homes have homeowners association (HOA) fees, with a median monthly cost of $135, the study, from Realtor.com published Tuesday, found.

In some areas, the HOA was more than five times that amount, adding another financial stressor for average Americans. Some 54 percent believe housing costs are unaffordable, according to a recent analysis of U.S. voters by the New York Times.

HOA fees, used to fund amenities, roads, and other services, were typically for condo buildings and new communities, but have been spreading. Roughly one-third (33.4%) of single-family homes now carry HOA fees, and that share is on the rise, the study noted.

But HOAs and their practices have also garnered negative headlines. One popular Florida retirement community was embroiled in a five-year battle with a homeowner over a 12-inch decorative cross that ended in a $70,000 settlement, while another Florida woman spent a week in jail after her HOA filed a lawsuit over brown grass and a dirty mailbox.

Not only are more neighborhoods launching HOAs, but the fees are rising due to several factors, Realtor.com Senior Economist Joel Berner said in a statement.

Homeowners associations, which oversee community standards for things like grass length, add a median monthly fee of $135 to listed homes in their communities ( Getty )

“HOAs are no longer confined to condos or brand-new developments,” Berner said. “Rising insurance costs, stricter building safety standards and higher labor and material prices are pushing associations to raise dues, making monthly HOA fees a much more common - and more costly - feature of homeownership than they were even a few years ago.”

On a state level, Nevada had the highest percentage of listed homes with HOA fees (68.3 percent), followed by Arizona (65.1 percent), Florida (64.6 percent), Delaware (63.8 percent) and Utah (58.2 percent).

From 2019 to 2025, the median HOA fee increased from $108 to $135. The study found that median fees can be much higher in certain areas, especially those popular with retirees. Florida is home to seven of the 10 cities with the highest HOA fees as a percentage of homeowners' mortgage payments:

Monitor your credit scores effortlessly.

Create an account today. Terms and conditions apply. LEARN MORE ADVERTISEMENT

Monitor your credit scores effortlessly.

Create an account today. Terms and conditions apply. LEARN MORE ADVERTISEMENT

City/metro area Median HOA fee Median HOA fee as a percentage of a mortgage payment on the median home price Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL $617 26.9% Panama City-Panama City Beach, FL $532 22.7% Naples-Marco Island, FL $711 20.3% Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL $475 19.6% Port St. Lucie, FL $449 18.9% Hilo-Kailua, HI $679 16.8% North Port-Bradenton-Sarasota, FL $379 14.6% Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC $255 14.6% Sebastian-Vero Beach-West Vero Corridor, FL $329 13.0% Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI $278 12.9%

Three of the 300 metro areas used in the Realtor.com study - Miami/Fort Lauderdale/West Palm Beach; Panama City/Panama City Beach; and Naples/Marco Island - had HOA fees make up at least 20 percent of the mortgage on a median-priced home. These figures signal high HOA fees, which add to the woes of retirees and others who want to move to the Sunshine State but struggle to afford its real estate prices and cost of living.

The HOA news comes as a blow to prospective buyers who already feel like the dream of homeownership is slipping through their fingers. More than three out of four homes on the market are unaffordable for the average household, a December 2025 analysis from Bankrate found.

The typical household earns around $80,000 a year, but an average income of nearly $113,000 is needed to afford a median-priced home in today’s high-priced, low-inventory market, Bankrate noted.

The median HOA fee adds another $1,620 to the yearly income required, further pushing homeownership out of reach for some Americans.

President Donald Trump has tried to attack the nation’s housing problem by signing an executive order to ban Wall Street investors from buying single-family homes, thereby opening up more inventory and possibly lowering prices. However, experts aren’t convinced the president’s plan will have a major impact on housing availability and affordability.