US inflation holds steady giving embattled Fed room to breathe over interest rate cuts
Inflation didn’t change in December, staying at 2.7 percent
Inflation remained unchanged in December, according to a federal report released Tuesday.
This past month’s inflation rate was 2.7 percent, matching November’s rate and lower than September’s 3.0 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index, a data-rich report that tracks the rise and fall of the price of consumer goods and services. Core inflation, which measures inflation without the influence of volatile food and gas prices, also remained unchanged in December at 2.6 percent.
This past month’s stagnant numbers not only fell short of economists' predictions of a 2.64% rate, and will likely be a thorn in the side of President Donald Trump, who has insisted that consumers’ everyday life is cheaper and recently claimed his administration has “done a great job on the word affordability.”
While the overall inflation rate remained the same, costs in key food categories such as coffee, flour, and bread remained elevated year-on-year:
- Uncooked ground beef: +15.5 percent
- Frozen fish and seafood: +8.6 percent
- Coffee (roasted and instant): +18.7 percent
- Flour: +2.4 percent
- Bread: +2.2 percent
- Rice: +0.8 percent
Eggs, which have been a flashpoint for inflation discussions, continued their price decline, falling 20.9 percent in December. Other notable cost decreases included propane, kerosene, and firewood (-5.9 percent), car and truck rentals (-4.1 percent), and potatoes (-3.4 percent).
Tuesday’s inflation report provides more data for the Federal Reserve to make interest rate decisions when it meets later this month.
However, today’s report may not have a big impact on the Fed’s rate decision, said David Russell, global head of market strategy at TradeStation Group.
“Today’s data probably won’t have much influence on Fed policy given the coming change in leadership,” Russell told The Independent by email. “But, it keeps expectations on track for lower rates and likely supports risk appetite.”
That being said, the Fed has faced continued pressure from the president to lower rates, and Trump’s persistence has made some experts concerned about the administration’s interference in the Fed’s independence.
