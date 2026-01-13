Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Inflation remained unchanged in December, according to a federal report released Tuesday.

This past month’s inflation rate was 2.7 percent, matching November’s rate and lower than September’s 3.0 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index, a data-rich report that tracks the rise and fall of the price of consumer goods and services. Core inflation, which measures inflation without the influence of volatile food and gas prices, also remained unchanged in December at 2.6 percent.

This past month’s stagnant numbers not only fell short of economists' predictions of a 2.64% rate, and will likely be a thorn in the side of President Donald Trump, who has insisted that consumers’ everyday life is cheaper and recently claimed his administration has “done a great job on the word affordability.”

While the overall inflation rate remained the same, costs in key food categories such as coffee, flour, and bread remained elevated year-on-year:

Uncooked ground beef: +15.5 percent

Frozen fish and seafood: +8.6 percent

Coffee (roasted and instant): +18.7 percent

Flour: +2.4 percent

Bread: +2.2 percent

Rice: +0.8 percent

While inflation remained steady, prices in key grocery categories remain high ( AP )

Eggs, which have been a flashpoint for inflation discussions, continued their price decline, falling 20.9 percent in December. Other notable cost decreases included propane, kerosene, and firewood (-5.9 percent), car and truck rentals (-4.1 percent), and potatoes (-3.4 percent).

Tuesday’s inflation report provides more data for the Federal Reserve to make interest rate decisions when it meets later this month.

However, today’s report may not have a big impact on the Fed’s rate decision, said David Russell, global head of market strategy at TradeStation Group.

“Today’s data probably won’t have much influence on Fed policy given the coming change in leadership,” Russell told The Independent by email. “But, it keeps expectations on track for lower rates and likely supports risk appetite.”

That being said, the Fed has faced continued pressure from the president to lower rates, and Trump’s persistence has made some experts concerned about the administration’s interference in the Fed’s independence.