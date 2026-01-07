Trump wants to ban large investors from buying single-family homes in bid to bring down prices: ‘People live in homes, not corporations’
Shares of Blackstone fell as much as 9 percent after Trump’s post
President Donald Trump said he plans to ban large institutional investors from buying additional single-family homes in an effort to make homeownership more attainable for Americans.
“For a very long time, buying and owning a home was considered the pinnacle of the American Dream,” Trump wrote Wednesday on his Truth Social platform, later adding, “that American Dream is increasingly out of reach for far too many people.”
“It is for that reason, and much more, that I am immediately taking steps to ban large institutional investors from buying more single-family homes, and I will be calling on Congress to codify it. People live in homes, not corporations,” Trump added.
Trump said he would discuss the subject and other proposals related to affordability in a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos in two weeks.
Large institutional investors, such as Blackstone, have bought up thousands of family homes since the financial crisis of 2008 led to increased foreclosures. These investors often buy and rent out homes, which critics say has reduced housing supply and dramatically inflated rent across the country.
Following the president’s social media post, shares of Blackstone fell by as much as 9 percent, CNN report
The asset management giant has built one of the largest rental housing portfolios in the country in recent years, according to CNBC.
However, the firm has rejected the notion that its investments have stoked inflation and diminished the housing supply. Blackstone told CNBC in July that it owns less than one percent of the 46 million rental homes in the country.
While it was unclear how Trump could limit institutional investors’ purchases of single-family homes through executive action, several states, including New York, have taken legal steps to slow investors from scooping up homes.
News of Trump’s plans to stop large institutional investors from buying up homes comes as he faces mounting pressure to deliver on his campaign promise to lower the high cost of living, particularly ahead of the November midterm elections.
Last month, Trump said the 2026 midterms would revolve around “pricing,” despite repeatedly describing affordability as a “hoax” spread by the Democratic party.
Between 2020 and the end of 2025, house prices climbed nearly 55 percent nationwide, CNN reports.
In November, inflation fell to 2.7 percent year-over-year, the smallest increase recorded since July, according to a December consumer price index report from the Labor Department. Meanwhile, data published by the government last month showed that the economy grew at an annual rate of 4.3 percent, the fastest it has in two years.
Despite positive hints, recent polls show that Americans – including many of Trump’s own MAGA base – are feeling pinched by the current economic climate.
A Politico survey from November found that 46 percent of respondents believe the current cost of living is the worst they can remember. That number includes 37 percent of Trump 2024 voters and 53 percent of voters who cast their ballots for former Vice President Kamala Harris.
Nearly half of respondents also reported struggling to afford essentials, including groceries, healthcare and housing.
