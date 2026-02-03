Disney names new CEO to replace Bob Iger
CEO Iger out, D’Amaro to take over in March
Disney has named Josh D’Amaro its new chief executive officer, replacing Bob Iger and his tumultuous tenure as the iconic brand’s leader.
Effective March 18, he will be the company’s ninth CEO in its 102-year history, according to Disney.
D’Amaro currently serves as chairman of Disney Experiences, a role in which he has overseen a $60 billion investment to “turbocharge” Disney’s tourism offerings, including its theme parks, cruise ships and resorts, according to Disney. He has been with the company for 28 years.
His selection comes after a highly publicized hiring process in which the former chairman went head-to-head with Disney Co-chairman of Entertainment Dana Walden for the CEO role.
D’Amaro’s appointment to Disney’s lead role brings a close to Iger’s reign over the iconic brand.
He had a successful run as CEO from 2002 to 2020, during which the company acquired Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 21st Century Fox. Iger also oversaw the company’s launch of its own streaming service, Disney+.
Iger’s hand-picked replacement, Bob Chapek, took the reins of the company in 2020. He was ousted in 2022 after the company became mired in controversy and instability.
Disney saw its financial performance fall off under Chapek. The company’s stock price hit an all-time high in early 2021 but, by the time Chapek was fired in November 2020, Disney shares had tumbled near four-year lows.
Additionally, he took Disney through a confusing and unpopular back-and-forth about launching sports betting through its ESPN brand.
Chapek later confided that his time at Disney was “about three years of hell,” according to CNBC.
Iger returned to his CEO role in November 2022 to provide stability as the company launched a search for its next CEO.
When D’Amaro becomes CEO in March, Disney noted that Walden will become the company’s president and chief creative officer.
