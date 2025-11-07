Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Acclaimed podcast to explore legacy of enduring 20th century figure

Patrick Mahomes greets crowds with Mickey Mouse at Disneyland after Super Bowl win
  • The acclaimed podcast The Rest Is History has launched a special four-part series delving into the life and enduring legacy of Walt Disney.
  • Disney chief executive Bob Iger joins hosts Tom Holland and Dominic Sandbrook for two video episodes, providing exclusive insights and a private tour of Walt Disney Studios and the original Disneyland Park.
  • Dominic Sandbrook emphasised Walt Disney's pervasive influence, calling him one of the most important cultural figures of the 20th century for shaping imaginations and cultural choices.
  • Tom Holland highlighted Walt Disney as an embodiment of 20th-century American culture, with Disneyland recognised as a remarkably influential architectural creation.
  • The series also features Bob Iger reflecting on his 18-year tenure at The Walt Disney Company, ahead of his planned departure in 2026.
