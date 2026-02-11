Court TV is laying off dozens of staff after sale to its longtime rival

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The sale of Court TV to longtime rival Law & Crime will cost most people in its newsroom their jobs, with only about a dozen of the network’s roughly 50 employees expected to remain, Law & Crime has confirmed to The Independent.

Dozens of Court TV employees announced their job losses on LinkedIn on Monday in the wake of the deal. Among those affected is Kerry O’Connor, Court TV’s director of operations and executive producer of network programming.

“As you know, my network Court TV, has been acquired by Law & Crime. Over the past five years, I have expanded the Court TV production, profitability, and audience reach. Working with some of the most talented anchors and an editorial/production staff that compares to no other,” O’Connor wrote, going on to thank her colleagues.

Court TV has built a national following by turning high-profile trials, from murder cases to defamation lawsuits, into must-see television for American audiences, establishing itself as a go-to destination for live courtroom coverage and legal analysis.

Former Court TV anchor and ABC News chief legal analyst Dan Abrams said in a statement that the network will continue as a linear cable channel and remain a separate brand from Law & Crime, while shifting to a YouTube-first, digital-first strategy. The network will maintain its current Scripps programming through March 11, after which Law & Crime’s new programming will take over, Law & Crime confirmed to The Independent.

“There is no better partner than Law & Crime to continue the distinctive Court TV brand and network. I began my career at Court TV, and we look forward to continuing its important tradition of giving viewers an inside look at some of the most fascinating and important trials. Court TV will become our hub for all trial content and coverage as its own standalone channel and brand,” Abrams said.

A Law & Crime statement said the company would not disclose the financial terms of the deal. However, sources familiar with the negotiations toldThe New YorkTimes that the sale values the network at under $125 million.

The Independent has contacted Jellysmack, which owns Law & Crime, for comment.

Scripps owns 60 stations across more than 40 markets, including the general entertainment network ION and Bounce, self-described as the first African American broadcast network. Its shares have tumbled about 95 percent over the past year as viewers ditch cable for streaming, according to The NY Times. The company is juggling roughly $2.7 billion in debt while fending off a takeover attempt from rival broadcaster Sinclair.

Scripps acquired Court TV from Turner Broadcasting in 2018 in a bid to retain cable viewers. Since then, the network has covered numerous high-profile trials, including the Johnny Depp defamation case against Amber Heard and her countersuit, as well as the murder trial of former lawyer Alex Murdaugh.

Abrams, who gained fame covering the O.J. Simpson trial for Court TV, founded Law & Crime in 2015. The studio previously sued Court TV in 2021 for advertising itself as the only source for live courtroom coverage.

In 2023, Abrams sold Law & Crime to digital media company Jellysmack for around $125 million, though he remains the network’s chief executive, continuing to oversee its content and strategic direction.