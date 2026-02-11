Winter Olympian’s girlfriend says ‘it’s hard to forgive’ after he admitted cheating on live TV
- Norwegian Olympian Sturla Holm Laegreid publicly confessed to infidelity after winning a bronze medal at the Winter Olympics.
- During a live television interview, Laegreid tearfully admitted to cheating on his girlfriend three months prior, calling her the 'love of his life'.
- He expressed hope that his public apology, which he described as 'social suicide', would help him win back his partner's forgiveness.
- His girlfriend, responding anonymously to a Norwegian newspaper, stated she was 'far from impressed' and found it hard to forgive him, feeling she was put in a difficult position.
- Laegreid later issued a statement regretting his public confession, acknowledging he was not 'mentally here' following the death of a teammate.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks