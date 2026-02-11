Girlfriend of Winter Olympian who admitted cheating on her on live television breaks silence
Sturla Holm Laegreid won bronze at the Winter Olympics - then made a tearful confession and plea to win his partner back
The girlfriend of a Norwegian Olympian who confessed to infidelity on live television has responded - and she is far from impressed by his public apology.
Moments after securing a bronze medal in the Winter Olympics biathlon on Tuesday, Sturla Holm Laegreid broke down tears as he admitted he cheated on his partner, who was the true “gold medal in [his] life”.
But despite the emotional - and globally witnessed- confession, Laegreid’s loved one appears unmoved.
Writing to Norwegian newspaper VG on condition of anonymity, she said: “Even after a declaration of love in front of the whole world, it's hard to forgive.
“I did not choose to be put in this position, and it hurts to have to be in it. We have had contact and he is aware of my opinions on this.”
Speaking to Norwegian state broadcaster NRK in his native language after his bronze win, he said: “There's someone I wanted to share it with who might not be watching today.
“Six months ago, I met the love of my life - the most beautiful and kindest person in the world.
“Three months ago, I made my biggest mistake and cheated on her. I told her about it a week ago. It's been the worst week of my life.”
Laegreid also told NRK that he hoped the “nuclear bomb” interview would help earn his girlfriend’s forgiveness.
“She's probably still processing last week's message, but I hope there's light at the end of the tunnel for both of us,” he said. “And that she can still love me.”
He then told Norwegian outlet VG that he was not ready to “give up” on his relationship despite his infidelity, and hoped his “social suicide” would be a testament to how much he loves her.
But following his girlfriend’s letter, Laegreid released another statement to VG.
“I deeply regret that I brought up this personal story on what was a joyous day for Norwegian biathlon,” he said. “I am not quite myself today, and I am not thinking clearly.”
A few hours after his mea culpa, the biathlete told NRK that he is “not really here mentally”, following the death of his teammate, Sivert Guttorm Bakken, in December last year.
“Maybe it was really selfish of me to give that interview,” he added.
