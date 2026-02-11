Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The girlfriend of a Norwegian Olympian who confessed to infidelity on live television has responded - and she is far from impressed by his public apology.

Moments after securing a bronze medal in the Winter Olympics biathlon on Tuesday, Sturla Holm Laegreid broke down tears as he admitted he cheated on his partner, who was the true “gold medal in [his] life”.

But despite the emotional - and globally witnessed- confession, Laegreid’s loved one appears unmoved.

Writing to Norwegian newspaper VG on condition of anonymity, she said: “Even after a declaration of love in front of the whole world, it's hard to forgive.

“I did not choose to be put in this position, and it hurts to have to be in it. We have had contact and he is aware of my opinions on this.”

open image in gallery Sturla Holm Laegreid broke down tears as he admitted he cheated on his girlfriend ( Reuters )

Speaking to Norwegian state broadcaster NRK in his native language after his bronze win, he said: “There's someone I wanted to share it with who might not be watching today.

“Six months ago, I met the ​love of my life - the most beautiful and kindest ​person in the world.

“Three months ago, I made my biggest mistake and cheated on her. I told her about it a week ago. It's ‌been the worst week of my life.”

Laegreid also told NRK that he hoped the “nuclear bomb” interview would help earn his girlfriend’s forgiveness.

open image in gallery Sturla Holm Laegreid said he and his girlfriend had broken up last week ( AP )

“She's probably still processing last week's message, but I hope there's light at the end of the tunnel for both of us,” he said. “And that she can still love me.”

He then told Norwegian outlet VG that he was not ready to “give up” on his relationship despite his infidelity, and hoped his “social suicide” would be a testament to how much he loves her.

But following his girlfriend’s letter, Laegreid released another statement to VG.

“I deeply regret that I brought up this personal story on what was a joyous day for Norwegian biathlon,” he said. “I am not quite myself today, and I am not thinking clearly.”

A few hours after his mea culpa, the biathlete told NRK that he is “not really here mentally”, following the death of his teammate, Sivert ‍Guttorm Bakken, in December last year.

“Maybe it was really selfish of me to give that interview,” he added.