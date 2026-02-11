Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

YouTube star lands debut acting role in feature film

Amelia Dimoldenberg reveals who she wants a second Chicken Shop Date with
  • Amelia Dimoldenberg, host of the popular YouTube series Chicken Shop Date, is set to star in her debut feature film, a romantic comedy.
  • The comedian will portray a strait-laced journalist whose meticulously planned life unravels when a celebrity interview unexpectedly blossoms into a romance.
  • The film is being developed for Amazon MGM Studios’ Orion Pictures, with Gloria Sanchez Productions, known for Booksmart, also involved.
  • Dimoldenberg's Chicken Shop Date series, where she interviews celebrities in a fried chicken shop, has amassed 3.34 million subscribers.
  • Her viral interviews, which have often featured flirtatious exchanges and sparked romance rumours with figures like Matty Healy and Andrew Garfield, are believed to have inspired the film's premise.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in