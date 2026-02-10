Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg is set to star as a celebrity interviewer in a new romantic comedy.

The 32-year-old comedian made her name with the popular YouTube interview series, which sees her take various celebrities on a “first date,” typically in a London-based fried chicken shop. Her YouTube channel has 3.34 million subscribers.

Variety reports that Dimoldenberg is developing her debut feature film for Amazon MGM Studios’ Orion Pictures. She is working with Gloria Sanchez Productions, who were also behind Booksmart and Will & Harper.

She is expected to play a strait-laced journalist whose carefully planned life unravels when a celebrity interview unexpectedly turns into a romance.

Several of Dimoldenberg’s interviews have gone viral because of the chemistry between her and her subjects.

'Chicken Shop Date' creator Amelia Dimoldenberg is to play a celebrity interviewer in a new rom com ( Getty )

Last year, she claimed The 1975 frontman Matty Healy was “serious” about kissing her at the end of their Chicken Shop Date.

The 2022 episode ended with the singer suggesting, “Let’s kiss. You’ve got to commit to the bit. Let’s do an earnest kiss.”

Healy then leaned toward the host; however, Dimoldenberg side-stepped his move and planted a kiss on his forehead instead.

“He was definitely down to kiss me,” Dimoldenberg told The Sunday Times.

In 2024, it was rumored that Dimoldenberg might have dated Amazing Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield following the release of their episode together.

The pair had first crossed paths at British GQ’s Men of the Year ceremony, and once again shared a flirty exchange at the 2023 Golden Globes.

In the episode, both Garfield and Dimoldenberg went so far as to suggest that they could’ve gone on a real-life date under different circumstances.

“I think that we… there’s something going on,” the host told Garfield.

“Do you actually think that or is this for the…” he asked, gesturing to the cameras surrounding them. “If this wasn’t here, do you think we’d actually go on a date? Do you think this has f***ed up the fact that we could have actually gone on a date at some point, maybe?”

Garfield questioned her further, encouraging Dimoldenberg to “take out all the practicalities and the logic,” before revealing: “I actually believe, maybe, we could have without all of this.”

The Oscar nominee went on to explain how he’s “a very private person,” which influences his behavior in romantic situations.

However, Dimoldenberg eventually said: “I think we should be friends.” The Chicken Shop Date host then wondered whether she’d “friend-zoned this situation,” and expressed confusion over her decision.

In 2022, Dimoldenberg briefly dated British rapper Aitch following his appearance on her show.