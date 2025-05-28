Airlines raked in over $7B in revenue thanks to check-in bag fees

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

U.S. airlines collected a staggering $7.27 billion in checked baggage fees last year, marking a new industry record, according to recent federal data.

The total represents an increase from $7.07 billion in 2023, marking a continuation of the post-covid-19 pandemic surge in baggage fee revenue, according to figures from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics last updated in May.

The 13 airlines included in the data are Alaska Airlines, Allegiant Air, American Airlines, Breeze Airways, Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue, Silver Airways, Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines, Sun Country Airlines and United Airlines.

American, Delta and United, the three largest airlines, each generated more than $1 billion in checked bag fees in 2024, continuing a consistent year-over-year increase in luggage revenue since the sharp decline caused by the pandemic in 2020.

Ancillary fees, such as checked bag charges, have become a key profit source for airlines, with revenue increasing from $5.3 billion in 2021 to over $6.7 billion in 2022.

open image in gallery American, Delta and United — the top three U.S. airlines — each brought in over $1 billion from checked bag fees in 2024, according to federal data. ( Getty Images )

The figures signal a complete rebound from the covid-19 pandemic's impact on air travel, when total checked bag revenue fell sharply to $2.84 billion in 2020. For comparison, the industry had generated $5.76 billion in 2019, before the global travel slowdown.

Southwest Airlines is now trying to cash in on the checked bag revenues, officially ending its long-standing "Bags Fly Free" policy, a hallmark of its customer-friendly approach for over five decades.

Effective Wednesday, passengers booking flights will now be charged $35 for the first checked bag and $45 for the second. However, Rapid Rewards loyalty program members, business class ticket holders, and Southwest credit cardholders will continue to enjoy complimentary checked bags.

Southwest projects the new baggage fees could generate around $1.5 billion in annual revenue.

open image in gallery On May 28, Southwest introduced new policies, including fees for checked bags and guidelines for portable chargers. ( Getty Images )

The previously no-frills airline is also implementing other modifications, including the introduction of assigned seating for a fee, replacing its former open seating system.

Southwest also started enforcing a rule Wednesday that requires passengers to use their portable chargers and batteries in plain sight, citing safety concerns after multiple overheating incidents.