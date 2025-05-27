Southwest Airlines flyers warned of final day before decades-old policy change

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Today is the last day to book a Southwest Airlines flight without incurring baggage fees, as the airline ends its long-standing policy of free checked bags.

Announced in March, the new policy, effective for flights booked from Wednesday onwards, marks a shift from Southwest's traditional approach. Previously, the airline allowed passengers to check up to two bags for free, a policy heavily promoted in its advertising campaigns.

Under the revised rules, only Rapid Rewards loyalty program members, business class ticket holders, and those with a Southwest credit card will continue to enjoy complimentary checked bags. This change means other passengers will now have to pay for the previously free service.

Southwest will continue to offer two free checked bags to Rapid Rewards A-List preferred members and customers traveling on Business Select fares, and one free checked bag to A-List members and other select customers. Passengers with Rapid Rewards credit cards will receive a credit for one checked bag.

People who don’t qualify for those categories will get charged to check bags. The airline said in March that it also would roll out a new, basic fare on its lowest priced tickets when the change takes effect.

The airline estimated in September that charging bag fees would bring in about $1.5 billion a year but cost the airline $1.8 billion in lost business from customers who chose to fly Southwest because of its generous baggage allowance.

Southwest did not immediately respond to a request for comment on its new checked bag fees, but most major airlines typically charge between $35 and $40 for checked bags.

Another policy that will take effect on Wednesday is Southwest requiring passengers to keep their portable chargers in plain sight while using them because of concerns about the growing number of lithium-ion battery fires.

Southwest Checked Bags

These aren't the only changes at Southwest. The Dallas airline previously announced that it was leaving behind another Southwest tradition, the open-boarding system it has used for more than 50 years. Southwest expects to begin operating flights with passengers in assigned seats next year.

The airline also said last year that it would charge customers extra for more legroom and offer red-eye flights.

Southwest has struggled recently and is under pressure from activist investors to boost profits and revenue. The airline reached a truce in October with hedge fund Elliott Investment Management to avoid a proxy fight, but Elliott won several seats on the company's board.

The airline announced in February that it was eliminating 1,750 jobs, or 15% of its corporate workforce, in the first major layoffs in the company’s 53-year history.