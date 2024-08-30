Top UK and Ireland Airbnb stays for the Oasis reunion tour – that still have availability
Here are the best post-concert oases to book in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin
Louise Thomas
Editor
Oasis fans are preparing to snap up tickets for the legendary British brothers’ reunion tour tomorrow morning – and arranging travel plans will be next on the list for successful concertgoers.
As hotels hike prices for the dates in July and August next year, short-term lets at Airbnbs across the UK in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin are available to host
Amanda Cupples, general manager for the UK and Northern Europe at Airbnb, said: “The highly anticipated reunion of Oasis, one of the most iconic British bands in history, is generating a lot of excitement worldwide.
“As fans from around the world begin planning their trips to the UK and Ireland for this momentous music event in 2025, we’ve curated some wonderful Guest Favourite Airbnb Oases in Manchester, Edinburgh, Dublin, Cardiff and London for our Wonderwall fans, where guests can recharge after an unforgettable night of music.”
From tomorrow, those who secure a seat can stop saying maybe to booking accommodation for the anticipated run of Gallagher gigs.
Here are Airbnb’s top stays for ‘madferits’ in the concert cities ahead of 2025, which at time of publication still have availability.
Cardiff, Principality Stadium
4th, 5th July 2025
This refurbished townhouse in the Pontcanna district is just a short walk from Cardiff Central and the Principality Stadium and sleeps eight people. Think modern furnishings, period details and a Victorian fireplace ideal for singing Don’t Look Back in Anger post-concert.
Six guests can stay in this Edwardian family home in Roath within walking distance of the city centre concert. With a music system, three bedrooms and hands-on hosts (including continental breakfasts if you choose to stay as hosted accommodation), it's perfectly situated for exploring Cardiff in the summer.
Manchester, Heaton Park
11th, 12th, 19th, 20th July 2025
The boutique apartment sleeps four guests just a four-minute walk from Manchester Piccadilly Train Station. With a home-from-home vibe, the Grade II listed building has original wood, stone and ceramic architectural features, two king-size beds and skyline views over Manchester.
In The Churchbank apartment, an open plan layout welcomes four Oasis fans to Heaton Mersey with modern touches, including smart TVs and a PlayStation. Better still, traditional pubs, pizzerias and an ice cream parlour are just a stone’s throw from the front door for a post-Oasis snack the Gallaghers would approve of.
London, Wembley Stadium
25th, 26th July, 2nd, 3rd August 2025
In London, this newly renovated family home sleeps groups of four near the markets of Notting Hill. There’s a spacious kitchen for cooking up a breakfast storm, two double bedrooms and a landscaped garden to enjoy if the sun peeks out from behind the clouds next summer.
Three concertgoers can head to the heart of the capital with a stay in this stylish studio apartment, conveniently located near Marylebone. With residential charm and access to London’s bustling city life, this is the ideal flat to make a weekend of it if you are travelling to see Oasis.
Edinburgh, Murrayfield Stadium
8th, 9th August 2025
A unique Airbnb in Edinburgh's old town, Ord’s Loft sleeps two in a restored 16th-century apartment with all the usual creature comforts and a historic atmosphere that’s hard to beat.
This characterful apartment for two retains the unique character of the old town area with oak-panelled walls, parquet flooring and hundreds of books shelved under family portraits.
Dublin, Croke Park
16th, 17th August 2025
Six can stay in the city centre of Dublin with this two-bedroom Airbnb complete with two parking spaces, elegant furnishings and easy transport links from Dublin Airport. It’s even within walking distance of some of Dublin’s top attractions, including the famed Temple Bar.
For all the classic city break amenities – pubs, restaurants and music venues – on your doorstep, stay in this one-bedroom home in the Dublin 8 district. Think art, moody interiors and a first-floor roof terrace to enjoy when you return from the concert in pure Oasis euphoria.
