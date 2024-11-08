Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

At the turn of the year, people gather to celebrate the previous 12 months and look forward to what lies ahead. New Year's Eve is a special time, one that sees millions of people propping up bars, dancing in streets and spending time with loved ones.

Across Scotland's towns and cities, the occasion is known as Hogmanay, with origins reaching back to the celebration of the winter solstice among the Vikings, which saw wild parties in late December. Edinburgh is the Hogmanay capital, lit up by lights and fireworks, turning into one enormous party, with similar scenes to be found in Glasgow and beyond. Many other areas, including Stonehaven and Shetland, have long-established traditions that they honour once a year.

Whether you prefer raucous celebrations that run into the early morning or simply want a memorable event to mark the turning of the calendar, Scotland has a new year break for you.

Edinburgh

open image in gallery Hogmanay celebrations in the Scottish capital are among the world’s greatest New Year’s Eve events ( Getty Images )

Scotland’s most famous celebration takes place in its capital city. The streets of Edinburgh are adorned with light over several days, before and after the night itself, with events including concerts, fireworks and a torchlit procession through the Old Town. Originally an informal street party, the event became official in 1993, with around 100,000 tickets available ever year (priced from £30 this year, available only from the city’s official Hogmanay website).

The torchlit procession happens on the night of 29 December between the Old Town and Holyrood Park, before the traditional dancing and whisky-drinking kicks off in the evening of 31 December in both the city centre (the Hogmanay Street Party) and West Princes Street Gardens (the Concert in the Gardens, which this year sees Texas and Callum Beattie performing). There are dozens of other ticketed events throughout the city but make sure you have a good view when Edinburgh Castle lights up and the fireworks start. Once “Auld Lang Syne” has been sung, crowds will eventually start to disperse and head to the late-night gatherings.

Enjoy the best seats in the house from a Castle View room at the iconic Caledonian Hotel, located in the heart of the city, and home to stellar views. This former railway hotel is steeped in history and home to a small spa and fine dining restaurant overseen by Masterchef finalist Dean Banks.

Glasgow

open image in gallery Celebrations are sure to be lively in Scotland’s largest city ( Getty Images )

Glasgow’s celebrations are smaller in scale than those in the capital – but they’re guaranteed to be equally as spirited. Like Edinburgh, you’ll find events in the days before and after 31 December; you can expect ceilidh dancing and whisky galore.

The pubs around areas like Finnieston, Merchant City and the West End are some of the most popular places to prepare for the evening celebrations, before dancing gets underway in George Square or Merchant Square. Other get-togethers include Ashton Lane’s street party and various themed hotel events and dinners. Make the most of the subsequent bank holidays to explore the rest of Glasgow, whether walking through Kelvingrove Park or grabbing a bite in the southside.

Kick off proceedings with a glass of something fizzy in the ornate and airy champagne bar at Voco Grand Central, where you can people-watch to your heart’s content. This is a great mid-range option in an iconic hotel where former guests includes JFK, Frank Sinatra and Winston Churchill.

Pitlochry

open image in gallery Loch Tummel seen from Queens View ( Getty Images/RooM RF )

Surrounded by lush forest and dramatic mountains, the pretty town of Pitlochry sits in the heart of Scotland in Perth and Kinross. Home to Victorian architecture, lochs and rivers, and some exceptional hill-walking, it’s an ideal destination for those seeking a break from the tumult of the city. Visit one of Scotland’s smallest traditional distilleries at Edradour for a wee dram of something strong, or explore clan history at Blair Castle, which dates back to the 11th-century.

Kick off 2025 with a bang at the legendary Pitlochry New Year’s Street Party. This free annual celebration began as a way to celebrate the new millennium in 1999/2000 and has continued with aplomb ever since. Festivities get underway on Atholl Road around 12noon with live music, dancing, ceilidh, pipers and food.

Embrace the romance of the Scottish Highlands with a stay at the Atholl Palace Hotel. This turreted historic property is home to award-winning gardens, a spa and indoor swimming pool, and breathtaking views of the surrounding countryside. There’s also an onsite museum to find out more about the history of this unique hotel.

Stonehaven

open image in gallery Stonehaven is one of few towns to have kept its fire ceremony for New Year ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Just 15 miles down the coast from Aberdeen lies Stonehaven, a small harbour town that is most famous for the centuries-old, fire-centric Hogmanay celebrations. Traditionally held as a cleansing ritual ahead of the new year, nowadays the event comprises a procession of dozens of locals swinging balls of fire around their heads – in order to banish the bad spirits of the old year – before throwing the balls into the harbour. The ceremony is attended by thousands, starting around midnight and usually lasting around 20–30 minutes, followed by a fireworks display taking place from just above the harbour.

Offering fantastic views of Stonehaven Harbour, Shorehead Guest House is located right on the waterfront with sweeping sea vistas and warm, homely rooms that make it an ideal New Year’s Eve base.

Dufftown

open image in gallery Dufftown in Aberdeenshire is known as the whisky capital of Scotland ( Getty Images )

To the dismay of many, the annual Red Hot Highland Fling celebration that takes place in Inverness each year has been cancelled this Christmas due to “rising costs and capacity issues”. No matter – head 50 miles along the coast and inland to Dufftown, a small market town that also has the enviable accolade of being the malt whisky capital of the world. It’s the heart of the whisky trail around the glens of Speyside and the biggest exporter of whisky in the UK, meaning there are plentiful opportunites to sample some of the world’s best water of life. New year celebrations in Dufftown begin with a ceilidh in the Commercial Hotel, followed by a party in the Royal British Legion. Revelries reach fever pitch at midnight in the town square where free drams of whisky and shortbread are handed out, courtesy of the local Glenfiddich distillery and Walkers biscuit factory.

Rest sore heads at the centrally-situated Craigellachie Hotel. With 26 bedrooms, it’s also home to the oldest pub in Speyside when you’re ready for round two.

Shetland

open image in gallery The Up Helly Aa was established in the 1870s ( Getty Images )

For something completely different but equally memorable, head to the Shetland Island town of Lerwick to witness their Up Helly Aa. These celebrations mark the end of the Yule season, and the main event consists of a large procession of around 1,000 people dressed as Vikings – known locally as “guizers” – carrying their torches and then setting fire to a replica Viking longship. This is followed by various ticketed events in a series of local halls, where the celebrations continue well into the morning with singing, dancing and other performances from some of the guizers. The event actually take place on the last Tuesday of January, so will be held on 28 January for 2025’s edition.

Stay at Glen Orchy House to be near the main action. This functional, cosy guest house has pared-back, comfortable rooms and lies less than 10 minutes away from the procession route.

