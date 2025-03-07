Where to stay in Glastonbury year-round

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Glastonbury, famed for its festival, mythology and mystical tor, is magic to visit during every month of the year.

Of course, the annual Glastonbury festival at Worthy Farm is it’s main draw – with The 1975, Olivia Rodrigo, and Neil Young headline acts for 2025.

The quirky town may be synonymous with mud-caked tents, punctured air beds and bogged-down camping chairs, but aside from that long weekend in June the area steeped in medieval history is primed for a staycation.

Elegant country houses, witchy B&Bs and cosy high street hotels host those musically – and holistically – inclined as bases to explore the South West settlement away from the main stage.

Alternatively, to stay true to the beloved pitches of Glasto, there are luxury glamping tipis, back-to-nature treetop homes and rooms with a view above buzzing live music bars for an off-season slice of the action.

With safari lodges, pub bedrooms and converted churches available in the Somerset town year-round, here are the digs that dance to their own beat in Glastonbury.

Tall Trees Glamping, Coxbridge

open image in gallery Luxury glamping lodges scatter the grounds of Double House Farm ( Tall Trees Glamping )

At Tall Trees Glamping, four safari lodges offer an elevated camping experience in a wildflower meadow on the edge of the Somerset Levels. Forget back-to-basics camping, here the home comforts are plenty – think double beds, plump pillows and a cosy log burner within the rustic interiors just a 10-minute drive from Glastonbury town. There’s even a cast-iron BBQ for families of six to grill up a storm, a dream way for guests to refuel during active getaways to the Somerset countryside.

The Covenstead, Glastonbury

open image in gallery Glastonbury’s pagan-themed B&B is a holistic haven ( The Covenstead )

To immerse yourself in the rich myths of the area, Glastonbury’s witchiest accommodation is The Covenstead, a pagan-themed B&B. Just five minutes from Glastonbury Abbey, the listed building is studded with artefacts, curiosities and a riot of magical grimoires, and the scent of burning incense lingers in the air from the antique dining room to the characterful bedrooms. As for breakfast, a hearty full English (with vegetarian and vegan options available) style awaits guests who spent the night in rooms such as the Halloween Honeymoon and Hernes Hideaway.

Pomeroy Treehouse, Wells

open image in gallery A Finnish sauna and a pizza oven await in the Somerset treetops ( Coolstays )

This treehouse for two is nestled between Glastonbury and Wells, with vintage Dutch bikes ideal for exploring the area (including the tor) on two wheels. Inside the intimate retreat, a king-size bed and moody lounge enjoy a sprawling countryside view beyond the outdoor bathtub and Finnish electric sauna. Up the spiral staircase, a roof terrace, complete with a fire pit, outdoor TV and a pizza oven are the cherry on top of summer nights in the Somerset stay.

From £275 per night, minimum two-night stay.

The Sheppey, Wells

open image in gallery The Sheppey, which has three boutique rooms, is a brilliant place to catch live music ( The Sheppey )

If you long to hear the live music of Glastonbury Festival year-round, The Sheppey pub’s live music offerings are a solid second-best. Better still, upstairs there are three eccentric boutique rooms complete with en suites, soundproofing and memory foam mattresses to rest your head after a night of singing, feasting on modern European food and sipping a whole roster of ales at one of the musical haunt’s soulful events.

Beryl Country House, Wells

open image in gallery In the Mendip Hills, Beryl Country House balances elegance with Gothic style ( Beryl Country House )

For a regal, adults-only escape in the Mendip Hills, the grand rooms of Beryl Country House are a four-poster affair complete with views of the gardens, Wells Cathedral and the Italianate swimming pool. True to Glastonbury’s quirks, this isn’t the quintessential English country haunt. Instead, antique furnishings and elegant reception rooms designed in Gothic Revival style feature Georgian and Cantonese furnishings, and there are a pride of bronze lions in the tea room.

Middlewick Holiday Cottages, Glastonbury

open image in gallery The self-catering cottages are a stone's throw from Glastonbury town centre ( Middlewick Holiday Cottages )

At the base of Glastonbury Tor, the Middlewick farm is a maze of self-catering cottages, eco-friendly wood cabins and glamping pods – all served by local delicacies from the on-site farm shop, a steamy converted shepherd hut spa and a heated swimming pool. With home-from-home spaces that sleep up to eight (all just a seven-minute drive from the town centre), and furry friends welcome to come along, these cottages are ideal for families looking to discover the draw of the magical tor.

The Lion, West Pennard

open image in gallery B&B bedrooms meet sumptuous Sunday roasts at The Lion ( The Lion at West Pennard )

Comfort is king at The Lion at West Pennard, from the heartwarming plates of home-cooked fish and chips in the 19th-century country inn to the 12 spacious en suite bedrooms blessed with bed and breakfast status in the converted barn. Contemporary interiors, period architecture and free-standing tubs greet guests who retire to rooms after a tipple of Glastonbury Gin, Moons Cider or wine from Wootton Vineyard.

Haydn House, Glastonbury

open image in gallery Spacious, serviced suites sit around the corner from Glastonbury High Street ( Haydn House )

Haydn House sits in the heart of the action, just a minute’s walk from the eclectic collection of witchcraft, crystal and Tibetan drum shops on Glastonbury High Street. Ideally located for rejuvenating after days spent sightseeing, each airy and affordable room has its own breakfast area, modern en suite and inviting double beds. The flagship suite welcomes in views of the Abbey ruins.

The Gothic Church, Wells

open image in gallery This 19th-century church, complete with stained glass windows, sleeps 14 ( Coolstays )

Gather a group to embrace Glastonbury’s quirks in a converted 19th-century Gothic church in the middle of an area of outstanding natural beauty. The Grade II-listed property in Wells comes complete with a hot tub, vaulted living room and formal banqueting gallery with original stained-glass windows overlooking the tor. With six bedrooms, a wood-burning stove and a 44ft kitchen, this is a go-to place for a family feast and celebrations.

From £800 per night, minimum two-night stay.

