Glastonbury 2024 lineup: Dua Lipa, Sza and Coldplay revealed to headline
Reactions as Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA and Shania Twain announced for top spots on the Pyramid Stage
Glastonbury Festival organisers have finally unveiled their headliners for 2024, after months of rumours and speculation.
Emily Eavis and her team announced on Thursday (14 March) that Dua Lipa, SZA and Coldplay would headline the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in June, while country-pop queen Shania Twain will take the coveted Legends’ Slot.
While many ticketowners are expressing excitement about the forthcoming sold-out festival, there is an air of disappointment due to the fact that many rumoured high-profile musicians – including Madonna, Stevie Wonder and Bruce Springsteen – are absent from the line-up.
However, some of The Independent’s team believe that this is a premature reaction to what could be some of the greatest pop performances Glastonbury has ever seen.
Meanwhile, for fans who missed out on the general tickets sale in November, there are still ways to gain (legal) access into the festival, including the forthcoming resale and volunteering. Find out everything you need to know here.
Find all the updates from the Glastonbury 2024 announcement below
And, after what felt like an endless wait, the Glastonbury line-up has been announced!
We’ll be breaking down this year’s bursting roster of musicians, and sharing reactions as they roll in.
This year’s line-up in full
The full Glastonbury 2024 line-up, with stage breakdown, can be found here.
It’s worth noting that more acts will be announced as the festival date grows nearer.
It’s set to take place from 26 to 30 June.
Shania Twain says playing Glastonbury will be ‘honour of her life'
Shania Twain has reacted to the appointment to play the coveted Legends slot at Glastonbury 2024.
The Canadian singer posted a special video message to fans on Thursday (14 March) after she was confirmed to play at the Somerset festival.
“This is a dream come true, I have been asked about Glastonbury for years now and it is finally coming together,” Twain said.
“I am packing my wellies and my raincoat, and of course, my cowboy hat, and I will see you in the beautiful Somerset countryside. This is huge, an honour of my life.”
Little Simz says Glasto is ‘only festival’ she’ll play this summer
Little Simz is playing the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2024.
Reacting to the news, the hip-hop star shared a message of excitement on social media, writing: “The one and only festival I’ll be at this summer. On the Pyramid, on the farm. Big big glasto you knowwww what a wow. See you there. Love.”
Disclosure calls Glastonbury ;greatest festival in the world'
Electronic duo Disclosure will return to Worthy Farm this year, where they will headline the Other Stage.
Reacting to the news, they wrote: :The greatest festival in the world. Glastonbury, we love you more than words. See you in the fields.”
The National rise up the Glasto billing
The National have continued their rise up the Glasto billing, and will headline the Other stage.
Emily Eavis previously described the band as potential outright headliners, with frontman Matt Berninger telling NME: “I can’t disagree. That would be amazing.”
“Let’s go!” the band wrote on X/Twitter about their 2024 appointment.
Mike Skinner is returning to Worthy Farm
At this stage, The Streets are a Glastonbury favourite – and Mike Skinner knows it.
What’s your verdict?
After a backlash to last year’s all-male headline line-up, which bumped Lizzo up in a consolatory manner, this year is very much the year of the women. Emily Eavis vowed this would be so – and she’s made good of her promise.
Music correspondent Roisin O’Connor says Dua Lipa and SZA have proven themselves more than capable of putting on a spectacle worthy of the Pyramid Stage.
Let’s go girls: Glastonbury’s 2024 headliners one-up last year’s stale rock
Far from a ‘housewives favourite’, as one critic claimed, the queen of country-pop Shania Twain should have played years ago, writes Roisin O’Connor, while Dua Lipa and SZA have proven themselves more than capable of putting on a spectacle worthy of the Pyramid Stage
Coldplay to headline Glastonbury for the fifth time
Coldplay will headline the Pyramid Stage for the fifth time in 22 years.
The band, fronted by Chris Martin, first played the stage in 2002 – apparently replacing The Strokes – 2005, 2011 and 2016.
Martin is very much a friend of the festival, and has returned numerous of times over the years in a solo capacity – but not always to play music; in 2023, he helped out organisers by doing a steward shift.
Indie favourites return for more
Two Door Cinema Club will be bringing their new material to Glastonbury this summer.
Reacting to their booking, the band wrote on social media: “Back again at the one and only Glastonbury. See you down the farm!”
