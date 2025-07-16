Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Geordies have mastered the proper “night on the toon”. Stags, hens, and groups of friends have ample opportunity to dance until dawn at Newcastle’s rowdy rooftop bars and dimly-lit pubs. And places such as Tup Tup Palace and World HQ have cemented Newcastle as one of the best party cities in the UK.

This flair for having a good time doesn’t stop at the sticky door of a nightclub, however. It can be found throughout the city in the most unexpected places.

Best of all, newcastle’s residents are eager to share the city’s history and culture. Head to one of the many galleries to view work by local artists, or drop into a folk music session on a Monday night.

Everything that makes a good weekend away can be found tucked in this pocket of the North East, with its down-to-earth restaurants, extraordinary landmarks and stubbornly creative atmosphere.

Next time you are in the city for a night out, or taking trip to St. James’ Park, stay a while longer for the friendly fellowship Newcastle has to offer.

Things to do

Catch a performance

Sitting on the Gateshead side of the Tyne River is the bubble-shaped Glasshouse, adding a dash of ultra-modernity into the area’s skyline. Here, you can catch performances by the renowned Royal Northern Sinfonia, as well as other orchestral greats in its world-class concert halls. For a sing-along on a smaller scale, Newcastle’s Cathedral often turns its nave into a concert hall for music by candlelight.

open image in gallery Newcastle Castle can be found right in the heart of the city ( Getty Images )

You might find yourself sipping a drink along with local folk musicians in the afternoon. Make your way to the Cluny or the Cumberland in Ouseburn for these pub sessions, or over to the Bridge Hotel, where the second-oldest folk club in Britain runs its gathering every Monday.

Delve into the city’s cultural and historic offerings

The Bridge Hotel might be just across the road, but leave off the beer for an hour. Instead, navigate the twisting stairwells of Newcastle Castle: the Norman fortress which gave the city its name. The castle does not sit upon a grand hill overlooking the town; instead, it is found right in the heart of Newcastle, making it an easy place to find to soak up the city’s history.

For something artsier, combine local history with a trip the independent Tyneside Cinema. The picturehouse has retained its Art Deco interior and has heritage exhibitions on display showing vintage film projectors from the 1930s.

open image in gallery The Baltic and the Glasshouse are on the Gateshead side of the Tyne ( Getty Images )

Across the river is the Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art, comprising six floors of gallery space. Alongside exceptional exhibitions, the Baltic offers stunning views across the city, as well as spaces to work, play or learn. Head to its front room, where free refreshments are served to visitors (donations are welcome). If you’re travelling with little ones, The Discovery Museum and the Life Science Museum are ideal for afternoons out with the kids.

Go shopping

One of Newcastle’s most famous thoroughfares is Grey Street, known for its well-preserved Georgian buildings. Down here, you will find independent shops, cafes, bars and restaurants leading to one of the city’s most recognisable landmarks: the monument of the second Earl Grey. He is, supposedly the namesake of Earl Grey tea.

open image in gallery Grey Street is one of the most notable places to wander up and down in Newcastle ( Getty Images )

If in the city on a Sunday, take a trip down to the Quayside for the outdoor market. Here, you’ll find local vendors and small businesses selling handcrafted goods, street food, bakes, art and crafts.

Head to the city’s green spaces

Looking for respite from the urban bustle? Take a wander in one of the nearby green spaces. A 40-minute walk north of the town centre is Town Moor, a vast open space stretching to more than 1,000 acres. Alternatively, take a slightly longer journey (around 50 munites on foot) to Jesmond Dene. It is loved by locals for its mix of native and tropical trees – find an idyllic corner here for a bit of peace away from the city centre.

Where to eat

Newcastle is the cradle of an iconic British institution: Greggs. The bakery first opened its doors in 1951 in Gosforth, and has since duplicated itself 2,600 times across the country. Westgate Road has one of the rare Greggs Outlets, supplying the golden flaky pastries at a discounted price to help tackle food waste. The shop provides a cheaper grab-and-go snack, donating part of the profit to its community foundation.

open image in gallery Grainger Market has plenty of affordable food options ( Amelia Neath )

Another Newcastle institution – just as significant to the city’s culinary heritage – is the historic Grainger Market. Here, visitors will find local vendors selling everything from Sichuan dumplings to freshly-baked baguettes. The Grade-I listed arcade opened 200 years ago, and there's a real sense of the city’s heritage here. For a Newcastle speciality, seek out Lindsay’s stall for a kipper stottie; for the less adventurous, grab thin and crispy pizza at the ever-popular Slice.

There are plenty of places to eat around the city, but Khai Khai comes highly recommended for dinner. The Indian restaurant prepares food in steaming tandoor oven, and over hot coals, to create its signature smoky flavours. Try the tandoori broccoli and Old Delhi butter chicken for a memorable meal out.

Where to drink

Each pub in Newcastle has its own distinct charm and locals stay loyal to their chosen haunts. One such is The Free Trade Inn, sitting on the waterside near Byker, which serves a rotating list of craft ales from the North East and beyond. Be sure to grab a seat by the windows for some of the best views over the Tyne and the Gateshead Millennium Bridge.

On a warm day, grab a pint from at the Bridge Hotel and spend an afternoon in the beer garden, enclosed by the remains of the town’s medieval walls. If it's raining, the pub’s stained glass and ornate woodwork makes for a cosy retreat.

open image in gallery Sit with a pint overlooking the Tyne ( Getty Images )

Not short of places to drink, there is also the Town Mouse micropub, a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it independent drinker found down a set of stairs from street level. Or try the Crown Posada, a cosy Victorian pub distinctive for its two impressive Pre-Raphaelite stained glass windows, said to be created by artist Edward Burne-Jones.

For pre-drinks, head to The Broad Chare, which serves spirits from the region, such as Northumberland-based Hepple Gin. The Bridge Tavern, tucked under the Tyne Bridge, has an enviable roof terrace for summer soirees.

Getting around

Newcastle is a very walkable city, though due to its steep incline, you may need to climb medieval chares (stairs) to reach its upper levels. The Metro and bus network is, thankfully, very easy to use.

If travelling by train, pop into the central station’s pub, The Centurion. Once a luxurious waiting lounge first class passengers, it now invites any ticket holders to grab a pre-journey drink among its spectacular tiling, which is worth more than £3m today.

Where to stay

open image in gallery Check-in to Dakota for a luxury stay along the Quayside ( Dakota Newcastle )

Recently opened up on the Quayside in a former solicitor’s office, Dakota Newcastle offers river-facing rooms with views of the Millennium Bridge. The rooms’ cream and grey interiors make for a cosy stay, while technological innovations – such as mirrors that transform into televisions – are a futuristic touch. Downstairs, guests can find a sleek bar, plus a grill restaurant serving seasonal dishes and steaks cooked over hot coals.

Book now

Amelia travelled to Newcastle as a guest of NE1.

