Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There’s no shortage of hotels in London that claim to be child-friendly. But there’s a world of difference between simply accommodating younger guests and truly welcoming them. The best family hotels go beyond offering a baby cot or a kids’ menu. Instead, it’s thoughtful welcome gifts and expertly designed itineraries that ensure little ones feel just as valued as their parents.

Whether you’re seeking a central base for easy access to London’s parks, museums, and iconic sights, or need somewhere spacious where everyone – from toddlers to teenagers – will be entertained, choosing the right hotel makes all the difference.

As a hotel expert and born and bred Londoner, I’ve picked the top family hotels in the capital. Between special children’s menus, in-house cinemas, and unique kid-friendly activities, there’s lots to keep all ages entertained and pampered.

For the best hotels in London, the best luxury hotels in London and the best boutique hotels in London, see our guides.

The best family-friendly hotels in London

At a glance

1. The Hoxton, Southwark

open image in gallery The Hoxton has a Tiny Box programme which caters for kids ( The Hoxton )

The Hoxton’s shiny outpost south of the river is a glossy new building just a hop away from the Thames. Pistachio-toned bedrooms feature velvety headboards and floor-to-ceiling views over the skyline. Meanwhile up on the rooftop, you’ll find Seabird: a stylish seafood spot where you can slurp oysters and cocktails.

For all its polished good looks, The Hoxton’s Tiny Hox programme makes bringing the whole crew along a breeze: everything from cribs to bottle warmers, nappies and bath essentials will be waiting in your room on arrival. Colouring books and breakfast bags for little ones are also part and parcel of every Tiny Hox stay.

There’s plenty nearby to keep the kids occupied, too: give them a culture fix with a wander around Tate Modern, or hop over to Borough Market for a global foodie education.

Address: 40 Blackfriars Rd, London SE1 8NY

Price: From £209

Read more: Best wheelchair accessible hotels in London

2. The Lanesborough hotel

open image in gallery The Little VIP Club at The Lanesborough will make your kids feel at home ( The Lanesborough )

Don’t let the stately Georgian facade fool you: inside posh Palladian retreat The Lanesborough is a wonderland for guests of all ages to enjoy.

Connecting suites are the standard, but the real draw for families with little ones in tow is the Little VIP Club, where each child receives a personalised business wallet to swap for treats across the hotel. Young butlers-in-training can master table setting and tea making alongside seasoned staff, while splashing at the pool, horse rides in Hyde Park, and hotel-wide treasure hunts promise days full of adventure.

The concierge will help curate outings to the city’s best attractions, from Harry Potter World to the Natural History Museum.

Address: Hyde Park Corner, Duke of Wellington Pl, London SW1X 7TA

Price: From £955

Read more: The best boutique hotels in London for stylish design and personal touches

3. The Ned hotel

open image in gallery There’s plenty of family activities at former bank, The Ned ( The Ned )

Few hotels capture London’s playful spirit quite like The Ned, housed in the former Midland Bank’s grand 1920s headquarters. A spectacular playground for all ages, there are eight different restaurants and bars to discover under its roof, along with a spacious wellness floor (encompassing indoor pool and spa), and a rooftop pool open to guests of every age.

Families are welcomed with specially crafted kids’ menus across most dining venues, including The Ned’s celebrated all-you-can-eat Sunday Feast, where kids under six dine for free.

Address: 27 Poultry, London EC2R 8AJ

Price: From £425

Read more: Best museums in London, from family-friendly days out to galleries filled with famous art

4. Claridge’s hotel

open image in gallery There are kid-friendly menus across Claridge's restaurants ( Claridge's )

Spoil the kids rotten with a stay at Claridge’s. Addresses don’t get more iconic than this Mayfair mainstay. An Art Deco icon just steps away from Bond Street, Claridge’s exudes timeless glamour, with sweeping marble corridors, soaring ceilings, and a level of polished, intuitive service that sets the gold standard across London’s hotel scene. And this happily extends to its offering for children too. You’ll find kid-friendly menus across the broad sweep of restaurants – including a twist on its famous afternoon tea.

In bedrooms, personalised teddy bears, children's books, board games, and consoles are all prepared to keep little ones entertained – and babysitting services can be arranged, so parents can enjoy plenty of time to themselves.

Address: Brook St, London W1K 4HR

Price: From £930

Read more: Best family-friendly hotels in the Lake District

5. The London EDITION hotel

open image in gallery This family-friendly hotel combines style and central location ( The London EDITION )

This stylish contender just off Oxford Street boasts a central London location that’s hard to beat, placing you close to a dizzying smorgasbord of shops, theatres, and restaurants in Soho.

Family-friendly touches come as the norm as part of a stay. Suites are equipped with cots, baby toiletries, and kids’ bath robes, while children are welcomed with edible treats: think Paddington Bear-themed cakes, and milk and cookies at evening turndown.

While parents head out to explore or sink cocktails at the Punch Room bar, the concierge can arrange trusted babysitters for little ones – while older children are welcome to enjoy the in-house collection of board games and PS5 consoles.

Address: 10 Berners St, London W1T 3NP

Price: From £495

Read more: Best things to do in London with children

6. Bingham Riverhouse

open image in gallery Children up to the age of 12 stay for free at Bingham Riverhouse ( Helen Cathcart )

Set within two lovingly restored townhouses on a tranquil turn of the River Thames, Bingham Riverhouse offers a serene sleepover in leafy Richmond: a welcome pause for worn-out parents. Step inside this boutique hotel and you’ll find yourself following in the footsteps of literary greats WB Yeats and John Ruskin. Interiors are by Nicola Harding, and feature her signature use of colour and pattern: think pastel-toned spaces offset by rattan accents, patterned fabrics, and bookshelves stacked with vintage Penguin editions that invite lingering, whatever your age.

Upstairs, the hotel’s 15 bedrooms embrace a relaxed charm, with shaggy throws, polished wood finishes and, in the largest rooms, deep copper bath tubs with direct views onto the meandering river below. Rooms are generously sized for rollaway beds – children up to the age of 12 stay for free – or can be connected, making it an easy, unforced fit for family stays as well as grown-up getaways.

Address: 61-63 Petersham Rd, Richmond TW10 6UT

Price: From £195

Read more: St Pancras London hotel review

7. The Goring hotel

open image in gallery Children are welcomed with an activity pack, bedtime story, and other thoughtful details ( Nick Rochowski Photography )

Few addresses channel British charm quite like The Goring, London’s last great family-owned luxury hotel, where tradition runs four generations deep and every stay feels like being welcomed into a very exclusive club. Children are greeted by a cuddly “Baaa-bara sheep” and handed an activity pack – passport included – to make the hotel their own playground upon checking in.

Kids are welcome to raid the hotel’s dressing-up box, complete with costumes fit for fairytale princesses, Harry Potter aficionados, and pint-size Beefeaters. They can also pick out a book from the hotel’s Bedtime Story Library come evening. New parents are gifted their own thoughtful basket of baby gear, ensuring everyone in the family feels pampered.

Address: 15 Beeston Pl, London SW1W 0JW

Price: From £870

Read more: London’s secret spots – a local’s guide to visiting the capital

8. The Mayfair Townhouse hotel

open image in gallery Ask about the Dandy Fox Treasure Trail at The Mayfair Townhouse ( The Mayfair Townhouse )

Tucked discreetly between Green Park and Hyde Park Corner, boutique hideaway The Mayfair Townhouse offers old-world charm, with thoughtfully designed suites delivering the wow factor through plush furnishings, sumptuous fabrics, and glossy marble bathrooms.

Despite the grown-up feel, little ones are gladly welcome. As part of a stay, kids are invited on the Dandy Fox Treasure Trail – a spirited romp through Mayfair’s historic streets and hidden treasures conceived by the hotel concierge. After city adventures, refuel in The Club Room with a menu tailored for all ages. For grown-ups there’s the intimate Dandy Bar with a menu of delicious tipples.

Address: 27-41 Half Moon St, London W1J 7BG

Price: From £540

Read more: I live in London and these are the 11 best things you can do for free

9. Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane hotel

open image in gallery Little ones are welcomed with treats at the Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane ( Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane )

In the heart of Mayfair and just steps away from sprawling Hyde Park, Four Seasons’ Park Lane outpost guarantees family holidays to keep the whole brood entertained. Young guests will find their own welcome treats on arrival (think sweets and board games) while stargazing setups and in-room movie nights turn spacious suites into personal playgrounds. There’s even an elaborate family scavenger hunt around London to take part in, curated by the expert concierge team.

The whole family are kept well fed at Michelin-starred Pavyllon, where children under five dine free, and tempting dishes have been devised just for little ones.

Address: Hamilton Pl, Park Lane, London W1J 7DR

Price: From £750

Read more: Best cheap hotels in Bath, from Regency-era rooms to affordable modern stays

10. Sea Containers London hotel

open image in gallery There’s a den for kids at the Sea Containers offering board games and ice cream on demand ( Sea Containers London )

Perched along the bustling South Bank, sleek, Art Deco-inspired hotel Sea Containers London takes its design cue from the glamour of 1920s transatlantic cruise liners. Inside, a series of interconnecting rooms and expansive suites showcase bespoke Tom Dixon furnishings, plush king-size beds, and elegant marble bathrooms, providing plenty of space for families to settle in.

Little ones are well catered for with a dedicated children’s menu, including a breakfast buffet designed just for them. Beyond dining, the hotel features retro arcade machines and a lively den for kids offering board games, ice cream on demand, and a rotating calendar of Little Explorers activities. There’s even an on-site Curzon cinema for post-dinner screenings at the weekend.

Address: 20 Upper Ground, South Bank, London SE1 9PD

Price: From £269

Read more: Where can I swim in London? The best pools, from lidos to hotel rooftops

11. The Berkeley hotel

open image in gallery Dedicated children’s menus to please even the fussiest eaters can be found at The Berkeley ( The Berkeley )

All-out luxury for the whole family is guaranteed with a stay at this Hyde Park haven. Families arrive to thoughtfully curated touches: soft toys, baby-safe toiletries, sweet treats and personalised bed linens.

Across the hotel’s restaurants, dedicated children’s menus will please even the fussiest of palates, while activity days across the city (expertly curated by the hotel’s dedicated “children’s concierge”) include picnics in nearby Hyde Park and biscuit decorating masterclasses.

As evening falls, interconnecting suites offer plenty of space for parents to unwind as little ones enjoy their own sleepover while wrapped snug in plush, child-size Berkeley bathrobes.

Address: Wilton Pl, London SW1X 7RL

Price: From £900

Read more: The Berkeley, London, hotel review

12. Wilde Aparthotels Liverpool Street hotel

open image in gallery Wilde Aparthotels Liverpool Street is in an ideal location for a longer city stay ( Wilde Aparthotels )

Occupying a prime location near the city’s East End, Wilde Aparthotels’ Liverpool Street outpost is the ideal spot to make your London base if sticking to a tighter budget. Spacious studios and apartments that sleep up to four are ideal for families who want to stretch out for longer stays, and feature fully equipped kitchens.

Weekly housekeeping and laundry facilities are all part and parcel of a stay, while the fitness room, lounge, and bar make this a well-rounded and affordable choice for families of all ages.

Address: 92 Middlesex St, London E1 7EZ

Price: From £180

Read more: Hyatt Regency London Blackfriars, hotel review

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writer, Gina Jackson, who was born and bred in the capital and has a deep knowledge of the destination. Gina is the author of London Hotels by Hoxton Mini Press, and as such, is an authority on all things London hotels, ensuring a personal and informed perspective. When picking which hotels to include, Gina considered. her own experience of staying in the hotels included, and evaluated location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.

FAQs

When is the best time to visit London with kids?

If your kids aren’t yet in school, consider visiting outside of school holidays (when prices are at their peak and families flock to the city). Attractions and hotels will be more affordable and less crowded during these off-season periods.

Where are the best family-friendly areas to stay in London?

West is often best if you want to place yourself close to some of the city’s most renowned museums and parks: the Science Museum, Natural History Museum, Richmond Park, Hyde Park and more are all within easy reach. Alternatively, choose a central base near Mayfair, Covent Garden or Soho if you plan on hitting up all of the sights: you’ll be a quick Tube ride away from most of them.

What are the best things to do with kids in London?

Kids get free entry to most major museums and galleries across the city – or they can run wild across London’s leafy parks. The glittering theatres across the city’s West End provide plenty of entertainment, many of which are especially suitable for younger kids. If you’re looking for last-minute tickets, sites such as TodayTix offer special deals on seats at the city’s best musicals.