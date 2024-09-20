Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Weekends with children can often pass by in a blur of life admin, chores and DIY, with a trip to the playground or a local walk thrown in. But it is possible to dive deeper into adventure, discover history and enjoy the great outdoors without having to travel too far from home by taking advantage of what The National Trust has to offer.

With more than 500 properties, historical sites and gardens in the UK, you don’t need to be a member to explore some of these remarkable places – simply purchase a guest ticket in advance online or on the day at the ticket office. And this autumn, you can even pick up a free National Trust family ticket that will give you and your loved ones free entry into more than 200 venues before 18 October.

Your next challenge is deciding where to visit when faced with so much choice. While the National Trust is home to historic homes with fine china and artwork, most children would prefer to race round the grounds or explore an adventure playground. To help you decide on the most suitable site to take your crew, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best National Trust properties in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland with facilities guaranteed to entertain all ages. From kite flying outside a historic lighthouse, to challenging a little one’s sense of direction in a 500m long giant maze, these are places where you’ll be able to make memories to last a lifetime.

South Foreland Lighthouse, Kent

open image in gallery Children will love climbing to the top of a real lighthouse ( iStock / Getty )

Located atop the White Cliffs of Dover, the historic South Foreland lighthouse offers stunning coastal views and an opportunity to learn about maritime history. Children can explore the lighthouse’s charming interior, climb to the top for panoramic views and discover how it was the first in the world to use electric light. The surrounding grassy cliffs are perfect for picnics and running around, and you can borrow a kite from the shop and see how long you can keep it in the air. Afterwards, enjoy homemade cakes, fresh scones and tea served in real china cups at the 1950s-themed tea room.

Cliveden House, Buckinghamshire

open image in gallery From mazes to manicured gardens, Cliveden has 370 acres of outdoor space ( iStock / Getty )

From walking trails to boating on The Thames, Cliveden House’s 370-acres of space make for the perfect day out for active children. Here, kids can run free in vast, open gardens and woodlands, explore nature trails and discover hidden play areas. The highlight for many families is the giant yew tree maze, where kids can enjoy the excitement of finding their way through twisting paths and dead ends. There’s also an adventure playground for older kids, complete with a climbing frame and zip wire, and a story book play den for under-10s where carved statues from Wind in The Willows and Peter Pan overlook a smaller play frame and slide.

Visit between April and October for Boating at Cliveden, where you can cruise down the river on a boat trip, or hire a rowing boat or a pedal boat to get out on the water with your own small group.

Lindisfarne Castle, Northumberland

open image in gallery Spot seabirds and seals after explorining inside Lindisfarne Castle ( iStock / Getty )

Reaching Lindisfarne Castle, which sits on a small island off the Northumberland coastline, is an adventure in itself. It’s accessible by the mainland via a causeway at low tide, so there’s an element of danger that you will get stranded if the water rises too high (make sure you check the causeway safe travel times!).

Lindisfarne Castle is a great place to spark up a child’s imagination as kids can explore the castle’s rugged grounds, climb its winding staircases and imagine themselves as knights or royalty in its centuries-old rooms. For nature lovers, the Northumberland coast offers several easy walking routes with plenty of wildlife to spot, including seabirds and seals. In most seasons, you’ll be able to hear the seals singing before you see them.

Blickling Hall, Norfolk

open image in gallery Anne Boleyn’s ghost is said to haunt Blickling Hall ( iStock / Getty )

Many children learn about former monarch Henry VIII and his six wives at school – and a visit to Blickling Hall will really help bring this unique part of British history to life. It’s widely thought to be the birthplace of Anne Boleyn, Henry’s second wife ,who was executed on 19 May 1536. She is said to haunt the building, returning every year on 19 May, with her ghost drawing up to the door of the stately home in a carriage pulled by headless horses and driven by a headless coachman.

But there’s plenty to do if you don’t want to wait until May to visit. You can hire adults and kids bikes, balance bikes and trailers for tots and cycle around the perimeter of the property, passing through dramatic woodland and scenic open spaces. Stop off in the kids’ adventure playground with your picnic and enjoy your lunch in peace while the little ones burn off their energy in a safe environment.

Polesdon Lacey, Surrey

open image in gallery Dogs are allowed in Polesden Lacey’s grounds ( iStock / Getty )

The Queen Mother spent two weeks of her honeymoon in Polesden Lacey after being invited by homeowner Margaret Greville. Inside, the house has the same opulent 1920s decor that Margaret would have lived in, including gold leaf on the walls in the ornately decorated gold saloon, as well as a library, billiard room and smoking room. But it’s outside where the real joy lies for kids in the Kestrel Corner play area – a natural playground made using wood from the Polesden Lacey estate. Children will love exploring the slides, tunnels and giant nests, as well as ropes and logs. And from 16 September - 3 November, there’s a free Tiger Who Came To Tea activity trail where little ones can pick up a free sheet from reception and tick off all the challenges as they move around the estate. Four-legged friends are also welcome here.

Tyntesfield, Somerset

open image in gallery After exploring Tyntesfield house, there are three playgrounds in the gardens ( iStock / Getty )

The main draw of Tyntesfield is that it has three playgrounds for kids to run, jump and swing around. In the Home Farm courtyard, there’s a farm play area, with a big tractor to climb up and slides to whizz down. For bigger kids, there’s an orchard play area by Tyntesfield’s Pavilion Café at the lower end of the estate. And for a real outdoor escape, the woodland play area features a den-building village and a sculpture trail. If it rains during your visit, take shelter in the Orangery or the glasshouses in the kitchen garden, both of which are filled with a variety of plantlife and fruit trees.

Mount Stewart, County Down

Mount Stewart is the most visited National Trust property in Northern Ireland and has plenty to occupy visitors of all ages. The sprawling gardens are ripe for exploration, with vibrant plant life, secret pathways and tranquil lakeside views. Kids can embark on nature trails and discover wildlife such as red squirrels and butterflies. The Animal Trail and Red Squirrel Walk are particularly popular with little adventurers and you may want to stop in the squirrel hide to lay in wait for some of the small furry creatures.

There’s also a natural play area inspired by the story The Magic Ink Pot written by Lady Londonderry for her children. Here, kids can tip-toe their way along balance beams, seek out carved woodland and fairytale figures and build a cosy den to hide in.

Basildon Park, Berkshire

open image in gallery Basildon Park was a filming location for the TV series Downton Abbey ( iStock / Getty )

The period interiors of Basildon Park were used to shoot scenes from the hit BBC period drama Downton Abbey, standing in for the Crawley family’s London residence, Grantham House. In the season five finale, the elegant Georgian mansion was at the heart of Lady Rose and Atticus Aldridges’ wedding. Outside, you have a choice of four different trail walks through parkland around the estate. To keep it entertaining for children, one of the routes has a play trail where you can challenge yourself on the balance beam, jump on the hopscotch and play with the ball run. Visit during the school holidays and pick up an activity trail from the entrance, as there are prizes for all those who complete it.

Ormesby Hall, Middlesbrough

Young train lovers will be fascinated by the model railway layouts inside this 18th-century mansion house. There’s even an interactive one that kids can play with themselves. Outside, everyone can go wild in the natural play area. Perform a song on the Willow Stage or test your physical skills to walk on the rope walk, log stepping stones and balance see-saw. There are three waymarked walks across the estate, each 1.2–1.5 miles in length, which are perfect for little legs. On the subject of legs, the garden also has a collection of bug hotels, so you can stop by to see which critters have checked in recently.

Mottisfont, Hampshire

With its chalk stream and bridges, Mottisfont is a great place to play pooh sticks. The River Test which runs through the estate is home to wildlife, meaning children can look out for ducks, dragonflies and kingfishers. Follow the river walk to fields behind the house where there’s plenty of space to run around and burn off some energy. A wild play area houses large wooden structures that encourage kids to duck and dive, climb and balance above a soft natural landing space.

Seasonal events are well worth a visit at Mottisfont. From a daily pumpkin trail for Halloween over the October half-term to a Nutcracker interactive display at Christmas, it’s a beautiful place to visit throughout the year.

