Whether a walking, heritage or bird-watching enthusiast, anyone can claim a free visit to National Trust properties across the UK this autumn.

As the leaves start to fall, the conservation organisation has announced a free autumn pass to over 200 of its gardens, castles and houses.

The single-use pass will be valid for visits between 16 September and Friday, 18 October 2024.

Only one pass may be used per household for free admission – two adults and up to three children or one adult and up to four children aged between five and 17.

A National Trust annual membership typically costs £91.20 a year for adults over 26 years old, with day tickets to some of its most popular sites, such as Attingham Park, Dunham Massey and Cliveden House, priced around the £20 mark.

To take advantage of the charity’s autumn offer and pre-book online, select a free member’s ticket on a chosen property’s booking page and use code “AUTUMN24” in the membership number box.

Some National Trust properties, including places managed by English Heritage or National Trust for Scotland, are excluded from the promotion.

Earlier this month, the charity reported a jump in visitor numbers by 5 per cent last year despite a drop in membership numbers.

Around 25.3 million people visited National Trust properties between 2023 and 2024, with a 12 per cent year-on-year rise in non-member attendance.

However, membership numbers dropped by 89,000 to 2.62 million members as more people moved to pay on the day over committing to the annual subscription.

Hilary McGrady, director general of the National Trust, said: “It’s really heartening that people still want to spend time in and support amazing cultural and natural places, whether that’s immersing themselves in art or wandering through our gardens and woodlands.

“We know the cost-of-living crisis is still biting, and we’ll keep doing more to give everyone a great day out.”

