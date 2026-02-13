Relentless UK rain prompts surge in February half-term holiday bookings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Half-term holiday bookings have surged in recent weeks due to the relentless rainy weather, according to travel agents and airlines.

Due to a “perfect storm” of factors – the endless bad weather combined with endless bad news – bookings for short-haul holiday breaks to sunny destinations have risen by 9 per cent compared to last year, new data by Advantage Travel Partnership shows.

Wizz Air told The Independent it has also seen a spike in bookings ahead of the week-long school break, and British Airways said winter sun destinations have proven to be particularly popular so far in 2026 amid the drizzly weather. Meanwhile, EasyJet predicted the airline is due to experience its busiest ever half-term getaway as customers jet off on 15,800 flights across Europe.

It was the wettest January on record in some regions of the UK, with some parts of the country seeing rain every day of the year so far, according to the Met Office. As a result, travel agents say some Britons are escaping to sunnier destinations, desperate to flee the ‘January blues’.

Julia Lo Bue-Said OBE, CEO of Advantage Travel Partnership, said: “We’re witnessing a perfect storm of factors driving consumer behaviour right now. The relentless stretch of grey skies and inclement weather, coupled with the seemingly endless cycle of political turbulence and uncertainty dominating our news feeds, is clearly creating a powerful psychological need for escape.”

open image in gallery To escape the ‘January blues’, travel agents say some Brits are set to jet off to get some much-needed sunshine ( Getty/iStock )

Ms Bue-Said added that destinations such as Reykjavik and Copenhagen, which are typically less-affordable city break options, are becoming increasingly popular.

Advantage Travel Partnership’s Easter bookings have also seen a surge, up by 20 per cent compared to 2025, with a focus on long-haul and mid-haul destinations.

Meanwhile, ahead of what could be the airline’s busiest ever half-term break, easyJet's UK country manager Kevin Doyle told The Independent: “February half term is a chance for many to get a break from gloomy winter weather and enjoy some quality time together and so we remain focused on offering even more flying to destinations that take people to the sun or the slopes, always aiming to make travel easy.”

According to WizzAir, warmer destinations, such as Malaga, Athens, Faro, and longer routes to Saudi Arabia have proven especially popular, as well as winter favourites such as Tromsø, which families often chase to see the Northern Lights.

The airline said it has also seen increased interest in hidden gem destinations in Romania, as well as Debrecen and Skopje, for travellers in search of something a little different this February.

open image in gallery EasyJet predicts the airline is due to experience its busiest ever half-term getaway as customers jet off on 15,800 flights across Europe throughout the week-long school break ( Simon Calder )

WizYvonne Moynihan, managing director of Wizz Air UK, said: “For those still planning their getaway, a few simple ‘half-term hacks’ can make a real difference to the cost of a break. Being flexible on travel days, considering alternative airports and looking further afield beyond classic holiday destinations can unlock some of the best value fares and open the door to exciting new destinations.”

Equally, the British Airways website is seeing traffic on holiday searches increasing for destinations such as the Maldives, up 23 per cent, St Lucia, up 8 per cent, and Barbados, up 8 per cent, over the past few weeks.

Andrew Flintham, managing director of British Airways Holidays, said: “I think it’s safe to say the drizzly weather is getting to us all this year. Winter sun destinations have proven to be particularly popular so far in 2026.”

However, while the continued demand for booking holidays remains strong at the start of 2026, there may be travel delays relating to the new European Entry Exit System (EES). The long-awaited EU digital borders scheme requires “third-country nationals”, including UK passport holders, to provide fingerprints and facial biometrics the first time they cross a Schengen area border. For subsequent entries and exits, one biometric is sufficient.

Ms Bue-Said warned: “With multiple flights arriving in a destination during peak times, such as February and Easter breaks, we predict travellers will still experience queues at many European airports, therefore, we do urge travellers to be prepared, leaving plenty of time to check-in and for those travelling with small children, ensuring they have plenty of refreshments and activities to keep them occupied. Where travellers have concerns, we encourage them to check in with their local travel agents for further advice.”