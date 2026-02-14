6 of the best ski resorts in the US for late-season snow

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Skiing and snowboarding are normally described as winter sports, but at these U.S. resorts, they become spring or even summer activities, too.

Here, we reveal six of the best mountain destinations in America for late snow – spots where the white stuff is gloriously reluctant to disappear.

There are two resorts in California with seasons that sometimes run right through from November to June thanks to high elevation, north-facing slopes and the fact that they’re in the firing line of lively Pacific storms.

Our round-up also includes a Colorado resort where August skiing is not unheard of, partly as a result of extremely high elevation.

In Utah, meanwhile, is a resort that goes the distance in part thanks to an incredible annual snowfall — often averaging 500 inches (41 feet) — and in Oregon there are runs wrapped around a dormant volcano that are normally covered in snow until Memorial Day.

The East Coast has a long-distance entrant, too, a resort with so many snow guns that its season sometimes stretches to early summer.

1. Mammoth Mountain, California

open image in gallery Mammoth Mountain's extended snowfall season is a combination of high elevation, being in the path of Pacific storm systems that peak in March and April, and north-facing slopes ( Peter Morning, Mammoth Mountain )

Snow record and length of season: Mammoth, nestled on the border of Yosemite National Park, averages around 350 inches (29 feet) of snow per year, with a season that runs from early November to spring, and through June on occasion. Its elasticated snowfall season is a combination of high elevation — the top lift is 11,053 feet (3,369 meters) above sea level — being in the path of Pacific storm systems that peak in March and April, and the fact that much of the upper mountain is north and northeast-facing, so less exposed to direct sunlight.

The vibe: Youthful and sporty. Mammoth has a world-class terrain park system, known as Unbound Terrain Parks, that’s used by professional skiers and snowboarders for training. Across 100 acres of terrain, it ranges from gentle rollers to half pipes and expert-level jumps.

The skiing: There are 3,500 acres of skiable terrain, liberally peppered with powder bowls and treelined runs, with just under half designated for beginners and intermediates.

The après: Head to Clocktower Cellar in The Village for craft beer and live music, and The Warming Hut nearby for cocktails, small plates and a more relaxed ambience.

How to get there: Access Mammoth from all directions via the scenic north-to-south Highway 395, running along the eastern edge of California's Sierra Nevada Range. Alternatively, fly into Mammoth Yosemite Airport, located 20 minutes outside of town, or Bishop Airport, located 45 minutes out of town.

Great place to stay: The Village Lodge Mammoth (rooms from $285) is just moments from the Village Gondola station and features a heated outdoor pool, five hot tubs, and three gyms, as well as free wifi.

Read more: 12 of America’s most luxurious ski hotels, from Colorado to New Hampshire

2. Arapahoe Basin, Colorado

open image in gallery Arapahoe Basin has adventurous terrain and a summit that lies at 13,050 feet ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Snow record and length of season: The Arapahoe Basin — known as A-Basin and The Legend for its challenging terrain — averages around 350 inches (29 feet) of snow per year, with the elongated season running from early October to June, and August skiing not unheard of. Behind the stubborn snowpack is an exceptionally high base elevation of over 10,700 feet, a summit that lies at 13,050 feet/3,977 meters, and vast tracts of north-facing terrain.

The vibe: Hardcore and unpretentious. The focus here is on enjoying steep slopes rather than spas.

The skiing: The terrain spans 1,428 acres and is best summed up as adventurous, with 73 percent of it suitable only for advanced or expert-level skiers and snowboarders. In spring, skiers and riders try their hand at crossing a melted section of Lake Reveal by mid-mountain lodge Steilhang, to the amusement of onlookers.

The après: The post-slope scene is stripped back, but enticing. The hotspot is The Beach, a tailgating après zone set in the base-area parking lot that’s most coveted on sunny April, May, and June days, while 10 minutes away in Keystone is energetic Kickapoo Tavern and cozy Ski Tip Lodge.

How to get there: A-Basin is located off the I-70 on Highway 6/Loveland Pass, 68 miles west of downtown Denver, five miles east of Keystone and 20 miles from Breckenridge. Parking reservations (from $20) are mandatory — but keep the slopes crowd-free.

Great place to stay: In the absence of on-mountain accommodation, Keystone Lodge & Spa (rooms from $250), which has an indoor pool, is an inviting option.

Read more: The lesser known Rocky Mountain ski resorts with impressive yearly snow packs

3. Snowbird, Utah

open image in gallery Snowbird’s long seasons is down to a superb snow record, plenty of altitude and lots of north-facing terrain ( Getty Images )

Snow record and length of season: Snowbird, in Little Cottonwood Canyon, has a phenomenal snow record, with an average of around 500 inches per year (41 feet) and runs open from late November through May, sometimes beyond, thanks to it being in the firing line of feisty Pacific storms and plenty of north-facing terrain.

The vibe: No-nonsense. Snowbird is about lift, ski, repeat.

The skiing: Beginners will have a good time, but advanced skiers and snowboarders will have a great time. They can fling themselves down exhilarating high-elevation bowls, chutes and ridges, accessed in breathtaking style via an “Aerial Tram” cable car that travels to a top elevation of 11,000 feet (3,353 meters).

The après: Here, the après is centered around the base area. Hit the Tram Club for beers and crowd-pleasing food and The Aerie, on the 10th floor of The Cliff Lodge, for cocktails and jaw-dropping views.

How to get there: Snowbird is just 45 minutes away from Salt Lake City International Airport and accessed via Highway SR-210 — snow tyres or chains are essential.

Great place to stay: The Cliff Lodge (rooms from $300) is steps from the lifts and tram and has an on-site ski gear, rental and repair shop.

Read more: Forget the Rockies: Five East Coast ski resorts to try instead

4. Palisades Tahoe, California

open image in gallery Palisades Tahoe has a season that’s wonderfully reluctant to draw to a close ( Palisades Tahoe )

Snow record and length of season: Palisades Tahoe, in Olympic Valley, is one of the snowiest resorts in the U.S., with up to 450 inches of the white stuff a year and a season that is always reluctant to close, running from late November into May, and sometimes June. The north-facing slopes and high elevation (the summit is just over 9,000 feet/2,743 meters above sea level) help to lock the snow in.

The vibe: Athletic — but fun isn’t forgotten. Palisades hosted the 1960 Winter Olympics (when it was called Squaw Valley) and it attracts skiers keen to conquer iconic runs used in the competition. But come spring, a more relaxed atmosphere prevails, with fancy-dress ski days and a party atmosphere in the base area.

The skiing: Palisades’ skiscape covers 6,000 acres and includes long cruisers that intermediates will love, wide-open bowls, and steep, technique-testing trails.

The après: The post-descent scene is set principally around The Village in Olympic Valley, where you’ll find PlumpJack Cafe & Bar (for fireside cocktails) and Le Chamois (for terrace drinks with views). Insider tip: visit the new Tram Car Bar on the deck of Olympic House. It's set in a restored 70s-era aerial tram cabin and has a happy hour from 3-4pm on weekends.

How to get there: Palisades Tahoe, which includes Alpine Meadows resort, sits on the north shore of Lake Tahoe, a 45-minute drive from Reno-Tahoe International Airport, roughly 15 minutes from the lakeside town of Tahoe City, and three to four hours from San Francisco.

Great place to stay: Everline Resort & Spa (rooms from $300) has several restaurants, plus a spa, and is ski-in/ski-out.

Read more: The best destinations in Canada for your next ski holiday

5. Mount Bachelor, Oregon

open image in gallery Mount Bachelor’s ski terrain is wrapped around a volcanic cone ( Getty Images )

Snow record and length of season: Mount Bachelor boasts one of the stretchiest ski seasons in the country, spanning six months from Thanksgiving to Memorial Day. Powering the season are big annual snowfalls of around 460 inches (38 feet), a lofty summit (9,065 feet), and being in the crosshairs of Cascade snowstorms. It’s common for these to bring powder in March, April or even May. Last year, Mount Bachelor received 131 inches (over 10 feet) of snowfall during those three months.

The vibe: Relaxed and outdoorsy, attracting confident but humble skiers and snowboarders. Expect to see visitors hitting the slopes in T-shirts come spring.

The skiing: Mt. Bachelor’s 4,300 acres of ski terrain is evenly spread between beginner, intermediate and advanced, and is wrapped around a volcanic cone. From the summit, where there are camera-roll-worthy views, you can head off in any direction and still be in bounds.

The après: There are two main options — the mountain or the nearby town of Bend. On-mountain, Clearing Rock Bar at West Village delivers beers and burgers, while Bend, 30 minutes by car to the north, is home to Deschutes Brewery Public House, a craft-beer emporium with 19 taps and a menu featuring elk burgers and Oregon-caught rockfish and chips.

How to get there: The nearest airport is Redmond Municipal, which is a 30-minute drive away. Portland is about four hours by car.

Great place to stay: Seventh Mountain Resort (rooms from $200) is a 20-minute drive from the mountain on the edge of Bend and features free wifi and kitchens in most rooms.

Read more: The 12 best ski resorts in Italy for holidays in 2025/2026

6. Killington, Vermont

open image in gallery Killington’s season is boosted by an extensive snow gun network ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Snow record and length of season: Despite an unremarkable average annual snowfall of around 250 inches (20 feet), Killington is the incontestable titleholder for longest season on the U.S. East Coast. That’s because it capitalizes on its north-facing slopes with aggressive snowmaking. The resort’s 2,100-plus snow guns are spread over 71 percent of the trails, helping to balloon the season to over 200 days, from November to May, and sometimes June.

The vibe: Loud, lively and sociable.

The skiing: At 1,509 acres, Killington has the largest ski area in the eastern United States, earning it the nickname “Beast of the East.” Within are 155 trails, with a third being beginner-friendly, and six terrain parks. In spring, the north-facing Superstar run often has the best conditions, and it's pond-skimming season, with crowds gathering to watch skiers and snowboarders trying to cross a 100-foot-long pond near the K-1 Lodge in the base area.

The après: Whatever level of après liveliness you prefer, Killington has you covered. There’s three-story K-1 Lodge Bar at the foot of the K-1 Express Gondola, which has a food court and superb mountain views; the Wobbly Barn steakhouse, which becomes a nightclub late on; and multi-level Pickle Barrel Nightclub, a hotspot party scene since the 1960s.

How to get there: The nearest major airport is Burlington International Airport, roughly 90 minutes north, while Boston is a three-hour drive away, and New York City 4.5 hours away by car.

Great place to stay: Killington Grand Resort Hotel (rooms from $250) sits at the base of the mountain, close to the lifts, and features an outdoor pool.

Read more: I skied Japan’s most and least westernised resorts – this is what I found