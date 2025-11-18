Forget the Rockies: Five East Coast ski resorts to try instead

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fiery fall hues make the East Coast of the U.S. a spectacular autumn vacation spot.

Here, we make the case for going back in the winter, with a run-down of five incredible ski resorts — spots that can match more famous winter sports destinations in the Rockies for exhilarating runs, cozy lodges, picturesque views and intriguing history.

Our top picks include the Vermont town where the von Trapp family of The Sound of Music fame made their home, the mountain in Maine with an irresistible frontier-wild vibe, a former Winter Olympics venue in New York State, and a New Hampshire resort that’s welcomed a roll call of famous guests, including Thomas Edison, Babe Ruth and Alfred Hitchcock.

1. Stowe, Vermont

open image in gallery Stowe is dubbed ‘the ski capital of the East’ ( Supplied )

The vibe

Think Christmas card-worthy mountains and old-world charm — but a town that takes its skiing extremely seriously. Dubbed “the ski capital of the East,” this is the home of the nation’s first chairlift, installed in 1937, and where Andrea Mead Lawrence — the first American to win two Olympic gold medals in alpine skiing in 1952 — learned her craft.

Stowe is also where the von Trapp family, the singers who inspired The Sound of Music, settled after fleeing Nazi-occupied Austria, and you’ll feel their legacy throughout. And not just at the Trapp Family Lodge & Resort, which they founded and is still run by their descendants. You’ll find that alpine coziness is woven into the town itself.

The skiing

Stowe has an average annual snowfall of 26ft and boasts an impressive 116 trails spread over 485 acres on Spruce Peak and Mount Mansfield, Vermont’s highest peak at 4,393ft. This is the launch point for a quartet of ultra-steep runs — National, Liftline, Starr and Goat — that help give the resort its reputation for offering the East Coast’s most challenging skiing. There’s also plenty for those who prefer gentler gradients, with roughly 19 beginner and around 64 intermediate trails.

The apres

Rowdy parties aren’t the priority. Apres here revolves around hearty food, roaring fires and mulled beverages.

Top spots include The Matterhorn Bar for live music and a lively weekend crowd; Doc Ponds for craft beers; and Idletyme Brewing Company, a German-style beer hall serving pretzels and schnitzel. The Whip Bar & Grill in the Green Mountain Inn dials the tempo down and is known for its cheddar soup. Lastly, the Trapp Family Brewery pairs Austrian-style lagers with sweeping mountain views.

How to get there

The nearest major airport is Boston Logan International Airport, with the drive north via the I-93 taking around four hours. Alternatively, Burlington International Airport is 40 miles away and served by flights from airports including JFK, Newark, Chicago and Washington D.C.

Where to stay

The Von Trapp Family Lodge & Resort, run by that family, features Austrian-style architecture, two swimming pools, and a network of Nordic ski trails laid out on the 2,500-acre estate.

2. Killington, Vermont

open image in gallery Killington is the largest ski area on the East Coast of the U.S. ( Getty Images )

The vibe

Killington has a Vegas-like energy that stands out in sleepy New England. Thankfully, we’re not talking garish neon and casinos, but a ski scene fizzing with a go-hard-or-go-home spirit. The bars are packed and the drinks flow — yet come morning, everyone’s up early for the lifts, locals and visitors alike eager to rack up mileage on the vast ski area.

The skiing

Welcome to the “Beast of the East,” with Killington so named because it’s the largest ski area in the eastern United States, boasting 1,509 skiable acres over seven interconnected mountain areas. Within, skiers can explore 155 trails linked by 21 lifts, and have fun in six terrain parks.

The cliché of “something for everyone” is apt. Around a third of the runs are beginner-friendly, a third suited for intermediates, and the rest will challenge advanced skiers and snowboarders. What’s more, Killington, which reaches a maximum elevation of 4,229ft, is often the first resort on the East Coast to open and the last to close thanks to a vast network of snow guns that boost its annual snowfall of 20ft.

The apres

Before hitting the post-slope scene in town, slide into K-1 Lodge Bar at the foot of the K-1 Express Gondola. After this, if you’re in the mood for a party atmosphere, head to The Wobbly Barn, a steakhouse that transforms into a nightclub come dark, or The Pickle Barrel Nightclub for live bands and DJs. The Foundry at Summit Pond, meanwhile, offers fire pits and craft cocktails in an atmosphere that’s somewhere in between bucolic and boisterous.

How to get there

The nearest major airport is Boston Logan, around a three-hour drive away. Burlington International Airport is around one hour and 45 minutes away by car.

Where to stay

Killington Mountain Lodge, Tapestry Collection by Hilton has an indoor pool, a 20-person hot tub, fireplaces aplenty and mountain views to boot. It’s located just over a mile away from the main ski area.

3. Sugarloaf, Maine

open image in gallery Sugarloaf is frontier-wild, a remote resort with exhilarating terrain ( supplied )

The vibe

Sugarloaf is remote — but that is far from an issue as it keeps things quiet and peaceful compared to many other more accessible resorts.

Tucked deep in Maine’s Carrabassett Valley, it’s a much-loved world of wandering moose, star-filled skies, flannel shirts and people who like to ski hard.

The feel is that of a “neighborhood mountain,” populated by a tight-knit community. Here, most people know each other, and chats about the day’s skiing take place fireside with a craft beer in hand and an acoustic set playing in the background.

The skiing

Sugarloaf, which gets 16ft of snow a year, is Maine’s biggest ski area, with over 1,240 skiable acres wrapped around the 4,237-foot-tall Sugarloaf Mountain. It also offers the only above-tree-line skiing on the East Coast and plenty to test your technique, including 31 double-black-diamond trails.

This is a big, wild mountain, and conquering its slopes is a badge of honor.

That said, families and beginners are anything but an afterthought — there are wide, gentle slopes around the base served by lifts such as Snubber, Sawduster and Moosecalator.

The apres

Apres here is relaxing rather than raucous. For a mid-mountain cocktail hit, head to Bullwinkle’s; for cozy fireside beers, try Judd’s Pub at the Sugarloaf Inn; and for a party buzz, drop into The Widowmaker.

For the best burgers and ribs, The Bag & Kettle and The Rack BBQ are the go-to spots.

How to get there

The nearest major airport is Portland International Jetport, two hours and 30 minutes away via the I-95 and Route 27. Bangor International is an alternative option one hour and 45 minutes away. Transfers using a combination of Greyhound buses to regional hubs and onward shuttle services to the mountain are possible, but most visitors choose to arrive by car to this blissfully isolated destination.

Where to stay

Sugarloaf Mountain Hotel has everything you need — comfortable rooms, an outdoor hot tub, a sauna, ski lockers, and it's just a 14-minute walk from the resort.

4. Whiteface Mountain, New York State

open image in gallery Whiteface Mountain is a classic ski resort with a proud Olympic history ( Getty Images )

The vibe

Whiteface has a dash of everything that makes for a memorable ski vacation — notable sporting history (it hosted the Winter Olympics in 1932 and 1980), a charming resort village in Lake Placid, and dramatic Adirondack scenery. The result? Somewhere not too wild, but not too tame.

It attracts lots of families, but also technical skiers eager to push themselves on demanding trails. It’s a classic winter sports retreat.

The skiing

Whiteface has bragging rights when it comes to vertical drop, boasting the biggest sustained descent on the East Coast. From the top lift on Little Whiteface (4,386ft), you can ski 3,430ft downhill in one continuous run.

The 94-trail resort also claims the longest lift-served run in the East — the Wilmington Trail — which stretches for 2.5 miles.

Average snowfall per year? A reassuring 16.7ft.

The apres

For award-winning beers, head to Lake Placid Pub & Brewery, and pop into Peak 47 if craft cocktails are more your style. Mulled wine fan? Try The Cottage at Mirror Lake Inn. And for serious comfort food, waterside barbecue joint Smoke Signals hits the spot.

How to get there

Albany International Airport is around two hours and 30 minutes away via the I-87. Burlington International Airport is roughly two hours away, with the route from there involving a 15–20-minute car ferry across Lake Champlain from Charlotte, Vermont, to Essex, New York, before the final drive to Lake Placid.

Where to stay

Crowne Plaza Lake Placid boasts an indoor pool and spectacular views of Mirror Lake and the surrounding Adirondack slopes.

5. Bretton Woods, New Hampshire

open image in gallery Bretton Woods is tranquil, but with a sporty edge ( Supplied )

The vibe

Bretton Woods is outdoorsy, but polished, boasting plenty of old-school finesse. Look one way and you’ll see a grand lodge, look another and there’s a scenic gondola gliding over silky, groomed runs.

The atmosphere here is one of tranquility with a sporty edge, perfect for families and those with a yen for wide-open cruisers.

The skiing

Of the 102 trails, around a quarter are for beginners, about 29 percent for intermediates, and the rest for more accomplished skiers.

Need time and space to hone your technique? This is the perfect place. Bretton Woods, which gets 16ft of snow a year, has immaculately maintained, crowd-free runs and plenty of gentle gradients.

Adrenaline junkies can get their fix, though, by heading to trails such as Bode’s Run — a steep, groomed piste — and Roz, a narrow, tree-lined glade with serious gradient.

And for everyone, there are spectacular views of Mount Washington, which at 6,288ft is the Northeast’s tallest peak.

The apres

The Omni Mount Washington Resort is home to two excellent apres spots: prohibition-era speakeasy The Cave and Stickney’s Restaurant for post-piste comfort food.

In the converted 1900s railroad station Fabyan’s Station, more casual dining is on offer (think New England clam chowder and classic burgers), while beers and big mountain views await at the Slopeside Pub & Restaurant.

How to get there

Boston Logan International Airport is the nearest major hub, which is two and a half hours away by car via the I-93. Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is around 30 minutes closer and served by carriers including American Airlines, United and Southwest, though some flights are seasonal.

Where to stay

The grand Omni Mount Washington Resort & Spa has interiors dripping in opulence and a roll call of famous guests has stayed here, including Thomas Edison, Babe Ruth, John D. Rockefeller, Princess Margaret and Alfred Hitchcock.

