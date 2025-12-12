Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fresh out of a four-year renovation, this trendy hotel is ideally located in downtown Manhattan and boasts a rooftop pool, as well as underground speakeasy, karaoke room and bowling alley.

Location

Sitting in the heart of Manhattan's Meatpacking District, the Gansevoort has arguably one of the best locations in New York. Walk out the door straight onto the pretty cobbled streets of this desirable neighbourhood and you’ll find designer stores, excellent dining options, chic bars and independent coffee shops. The High Line, Whitney Museum of Modern Art and Chelsea Market are all just steps away, while West Village and Greenwich Village are a short walk. The hotel is away from the tourist hustle, but Midtown is still walkable (or just a couple of stops on the Subway).

open image in gallery The Gansevoort can be found in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District ( Gansevoort )

The vibe

In keeping with the Meatpacking location, this is a hotel that’s working ever-so-hard to be cool. It’s just across the street from Soho House, and you’ll find a similar vibe in here – it appears to be appealing to ‘creative’ types. Art is a big focus and the lobby walls are adorned with original works from artists like Banksy and street artist Richard Hambleton, around brown leather sofas scattered with electric blue cushions. There’s the risk of the hotel coming across a little stand off-ish, but this is tempered by the friendly welcome.

Service

Slick and efficient, while also being friendly and fun. The young and beautiful staff have the potential to appear a tad intimidating, but their warmth and friendliness overrides this.

open image in gallery A grand deluxe room with views towards the Hudson River ( Gansevoort )

Bed and bath

Entry-level rooms are a very good size for a Manhattan hotel; not hugely spacious but very comfortable for two people. The Gansevoort also offers terrace and deluxe rooms, suites with living rooms, and a rather stunning penthouse, which is set across two floors with a kitchen and dining space filled with original art works. Photography and paintings from artists including Hassan Hajjaj Mick Rock, Frank Stella, Adi Oren and Domingo Zapata are found throughout the rooms, most of which have a chic grey/blue palette with sleek wooden furniture. Rooms are decked out with Bluetooth sound systems by Marshall, wireless chargers built into end tables and Lululemon Mirror home gyms for virtual workout classes. In the white-tiled bathrooms, guests can enjoy products from luxury brand Grown Alchemist.

Food and drink

Parisian-inspired restaurant The Le Coin is the ideal place to sit and soak in one of the loveliest parts of Manhattan; the restaurant has an al fresco seating area that directly faces the Meatpacking District’s cobbled streets. Arguably even better views can be enjoyed at The Gansevoort Rooftop, which has a loft-inspired dining roof and bar serving an Asian-inspired menu with dishes such as shrimp bao, chicken katsu sando and A5 kagoshima steak frites. Even if you don’t eat here, it’s worth stopping by for a cocktail while looking out over the Manhattan skyline. Also located on the hotel rooftop is Japanese restaurant Saishin, offering a 14 or 19 course Omakase tasting menu at the interactive chef’s counter. Breakfast is not included in the room price, but you can get your caffeine fix (or something a bit stronger) at the lobby cafe Coffee + Cocktails.

open image in gallery The bright and airy Rooftop Bar sits right by the pool ( DavidMitchell / Gansevoort )

Facilities

The Gansevoort boasts a rooftop pool, which is a hot commodity in Manhattan. It’s small, but large enough to cool down in the New York summer and has gorgeous views towards the Hudson River. On the basement level of the hotel you’ll find DIMES, a 1970s speakeasy-inspired bar with live music and DJs, an extensive cocktail list, retro bowling lanes and a karaoke room. There’s also a 24-hour fitness centre and sauna, plus a co-working space that forms parts of The Gansevoort’s private membership club Seven24 Collective.

open image in gallery DIMES Lounge is a 1970s-inspired speakeasy ( Gansevoort )

Accessibility

There are several ADA-compliant accessible superior rooms. These are easily reached via the lift, and feature grab rails throughout the bathroom, a shower chair, wheelchair-width doorways and lever door handles. There’s an ADA-compliant service counter available at check-in and an ADA-compliant bar counter at The Rooftop bar, as well as an automatic door button to open the door at the main entrance. Gansevoort's restaurants, including Coffee + Cocktails, Saishin, and Le Coin, are wheelchair-friendly. Gender neutral restrooms can be found on the first floor. There’s a pool lift and hand rails at the pool entrance for guests to enter and exit the pool. An Ultratec telephone is available upon request.

Pet policy

The hotel is pet friendly, and welcomes both dogs and cats. There is a non-refundable pet fee of $100 (about £75) per pet per stay and the hotel requires a completed waiver form upon check-in. Food and water bowls are provided, as well as a toy.

Check in/check out

Check in time is at 3pm, check out is 12pm. Late check out is available upon request and based on availability.

open image in gallery The lobby and Coffee + Cocktails cafe ( Gansevoort )

Family-friendly?

Yes, guests of all ages are welcomed. Infant and toddler necessities can be provided upon request and there are child-friendly pool hours from 7am-12noon.

At a glance:

Best thing: The rooftop pool – it’s heated and the views towards the Hudson are excellent.

Perfect for: A lively NYC city break focused on food, shopping and culture.

Not right for: Those who avoid the Soho House crowd.

Instagram from: 1970s speakeasy-inspired bar DIMES – the decor is brilliant.

Address: 18 Ninth Avenue (at 13th Street) New York, NY 10014

Phone: +1 212 206 6700

Website: Gansevoorthotelgroup.com

Annabel’s stay was hosted by The Gansevoort.