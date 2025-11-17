It’s not too late to book Christmas in New York. These are the best trips

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New York, with its endless wealth of attractions, makes for a spectacular destination regardless of the time of year.

But the US big-hitter really comes into its own at Christmas.

From the world-famous ice rink at the Rockefeller Center to its network of Christmas markets, NYC has a holiday spirit that makes it an ideal destination for a memorable December break.

There are plenty of options for a getaway, from stalwart palatial hotels to more affordable city-centre boltholes. We’ve rounded up some of the best places to stay below.

Bryant Park Hotel

open image in gallery Bryant Park’s Winter Village opens on 27 October this year ( Getty/iStock )

Stay as close as possible to Bryant Park if you want to have the easiest access to NYC’s Christmas markets. This is the site of New York’s main market, the Bryant Park Winter Village, where a large ice rink is surrounded by over 180 kiosks selling street food and various gifts.

Bryant Park sits roughly between the city’s other two main markets, at Columbus Circle and Union Square. The former, sitting on the edge of Central Park, has more of a traditional European feel to it – with German food and wooden huts galore – and while the latter is a similar affair, the presence of over 18 stalls means there’s even more to explore.

For the best proximity to the markets, consider booking directly at the Bryant Park Hotel. It is ideally located for reaching all of the main markets while also being suited to exploring Midtown, Downtown and Upper Manhattan thanks to the nearby metro. Set in a towering building overlooking the park, it offers sweeping views from many of its modern rooms.

Hotel Indigo

open image in gallery The Dyker Heights neighbourhood is known for its colourful light displays ( Getty/iStock )

Brooklyn is a cosmopolitan borough, where rows of tree-lined streets are home to Italianate houses, leafy parks and weekend markets such as the Brooklyn Flea and Smorgasburg.

The area is especially charming during Christmas, with neighbourhoods like Dyker Heights decked head-to-toe in festive decorations and lights. The Botanic Garden becomes particularly atmospheric as it sets up a magnificent light trail (named Lightscape), while the Borough Hall puts on a “winter village-style” holiday market.

Thomas Cook’s package for the Hotel Indigo in Williamsburg will put you right at the heart of this charming residential neighbourhood, within easy reach of the borough’s main Christmassy sights (and three minutes away from a metro station for when you want to go to Manhattan). With contemporary, spacious rooms and a cosy outdoor courtyard, it’s a well-placed base.

From £1,037pp including five nights’ accommodation, return flights from Gatwick and one piece of checked luggage per person departing in December. Book now.

Pod Hotels

open image in gallery One of the best views over the city is from the Rockefeller Centre ( Getty/iStock )

New York can quickly become irritatingly expensive at Christmas, but if package prices are putting you off, try a stay at a Pod Hotel. There are four spread around the Big Apple, with three in Midtown and one in Brooklyn.

Marketed as “intelligently affordable hotels”, they feature an array of rooms ranging from smaller pods with a bunk bed to “Queen Pods”, which feature a large double bed and a private bathroom. Each hotel also has a private roof terrace area, giving guests great views at far more affordable prices than are usually available in NYC.

Though the other two Midtown locations – Pod 39 in the Murray Hill neighbourhood and Pod 51, not far from Central Park – are both suitable for anyone looking to explore New York, those who want to be at the heart of the Christmas celebrations should book Pod Times Square. The rooms are functional – think small and simple – but the location is the real selling point, just nine minutes away from Times Square. With rooms starting from £142 a night in December, this is one of the most affordable places to stay in this area of Midtown.

Doubletree by Hilton, Times Square West

open image in gallery Manhattan comes into its own at Christmas time ( Getty/iStock )

If your heart is set on a stay in Manhattan, Midtown is a top choice of location. If you’re a first-time visitor, it’s the place to stay for easy access to the main sights, from Broadway to Central Park, as well as the majority of the big Christmas-related locations, including Bryant Park, Union Square, Rockefeller Center and Fifth Avenue. You can also reach both Upper and Downtown Manhattan easily, even on foot, while a scenic crossing over the Brooklyn Bridge will take you to the eponymous borough.

British Airways Holidays has a package stay at the Doubletree by Hilton, Times Square West that puts you in the centre of the celebrations, within (at most) 30 minutes of the majority of central attractions, including the Empire State Building, Rockefeller Centre and Central Park. Rooms are pared-back and on the smaller side, but you’ll likely be spending most of your time admiring the views from the rooftop terrace anyway.

From £1,142pp, including four nights’ accommodation, return flights from Heathrow and one piece of checked luggage per person departing in December. Book now.

Walker Hotel Greenwich Village

open image in gallery Greenwich was once known as a centre of bohemian culture ( Getty/iStock )

Located on the west side of Lower Manhattan, Greenwich Village is one of the borough’s most characterful and bohemian areas, with excellent restaurants, comedy clubs and music venues dotted among rows of historic townhouses.

Tourist highlights include the Whitney Museum (for art enthusiasts) and Washington Square Park, which is home to a charming Christmas tree during the holiday season. There are fewer festive events and activities in this part of town, but walking around the extravagantly decorated shops and restaurants will be enough to get you in the spirit.

Thomas Cook offers a good-value package stay at the four-star Walker Hotel in Greenwich. Inspired by New York’s “Golden Age”, this hotel has elegant Art Deco interiors and exceptional skyline views. Its location is ideal for exploring Downtown Manhattan, with historic areas such as Chelsea and Soho within a 20-minute walk.

From £1,041pp including four nights’ accommodation, return flights from Heathrow and one piece of checked luggage per person departing in December. Book now.

Lotte New York Palace, Midtown

open image in gallery The Lotte’s Christmas Tree has been named among the most impressive in the city ( Getty/iStock )

Some of New York’s hotels take the festive cheer to the next level.

For the best value at one of the Big Apple’s luxury big-hitters, opt for the British Airways Holidays package to the Lotte New York Palace. The hotel is packed with festive decorations to get you in the mood – the highlight of which is the 30-foot Christmas tree.

From £2,299pp, including five nights’ accommodation, return flights from Heathrow and one piece of checked luggage per person in December. Book now.

