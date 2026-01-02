Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Although it is often called “the Second City,” Chicago is arguably incomparable. The Illinois city constantly ranks as a favourite destination for domestic and international travellers, capturing minds and hearts with its fabulous architecture, inspiring museums, friendly locals, and mouthwatering gastronomy – yes, just like on The Bear.

As welcoming for families as it is for friends, couples, or solo travellers, Chicago truly has something for everyone – and so does its hotel scene. Read on for our selection of the best hotels in Chicago.

Since my very first visit in 2011 (for Lollapalooza, of course), I fell in love with Chicago’s vibrant culture and energy –not to mention the food. Life and work have taken me back to the Windy City several times since then, and the city has always welcomed me with its perfect blend of tradition and innovation. If you want to soak in the most incredible views of the city and the lake, head to 360 Chicago and grab a drink at Cloud Bar. Cristina Alonso

The best hotels in Chicago 2026

At a glance

1. Waldorf Astoria Chicago hotel

open image in gallery The Presidential Suite at the Waldorf Astoria ( The Home Aesthetic )

Chicago’s much-loved Gold Coast is home to this icon of hospitality – a perfect starting point to dive into the area’s vibrant dining and shopping offerings. Recently renovated, the chateau-inspired hotel boasts 214 guest rooms and suites with upscale amenities – Nespresso machines, Aesop products – and marble bathrooms, as well as elevated features like fireplaces or terraces with stunning city views. Enjoyment at the Waldorf Astoria comes in the shape of chic dining experiences, including the reimagined Bernard’s cocktail lounge and the American brasserie Brass Tack. Wellness aficionados won’t want to miss a Himalayan salt stone massage at the elegant spa.

Address: 11 E Walton, 60611Chicago, Illinois

Price: From $588 (£438)

Book now

Read more: Why your next city break should be to Chicago, not NYC

2. Four Seasons Hotel Chicago hotel

open image in gallery This Four Seasons has easy access to the Magnificent Mile ( Four Seasons Hotel Chicago )

Strategically located in the Gold Coast neighbourhood, Four Seasons Hotel Chicago captures the city’s energy in every element of your stay. After a recent renovation, the stylish spaces showcase contemporary pieces by international artists, while its culinary offerings include the ingredient-centric Adorn, serving modern American fare, and an in-room martini cart.

Easy access to the Magnificent Mile and nearby sights is only the beginning, as the hotel’s own array of experiences includes private architectural boat tours and even a tour inspired by the popular TV show The Bear. After action-packed days, luminous guest rooms, suites, and residences await with contemporary furnishings and views of Lake Michigan and the skyline.

Address: 120 E Delaware Pl, 60611 Chicago, Illinois

Price: From $875 (£652)

Book now

Read more: How a trip on the new Amtrak train offers a new perspective of America’s Deep South

3. The Peninsula Chicago hotel

open image in gallery The Peninsula Chicago often wins awards for its elegance and service ( The Peninsula Chicago )

A frequent presence in prestigious lists and rankings – including being named number one in La Liste’s World Best Hotels for 2025 and gaining two Michelin keys in 2024 – this Chicago hotel shines with polished, understated elegance and extraordinary service. Spacious guest rooms and suites balance classic furnishings with modern touches, like tablets that control everything from room temperature to in-room dining orders.

Honouring its Asian heritage, The Peninsula is home to Shanghai Terrace, serving contemporary Chinese cuisine, complemented by American fare at The Lobby and a casual European menu at the charming Pierrot. Make time in your schedule for a dip in the iconic indoor pool, boasting beautiful views from its 19th-floor position.

Address: 108 E Superior St, 60611 Chicago, Illinois

Price: From $547 (£407)

Book now

Read more: State parks that are just as beautiful as national parks — and they’re free

4. The Langham, Chicago hotel

open image in gallery The Infinity Suite at The Langham ( The Langham Chicago )

A true treat for art and architecture buffs, this Forbes five-star Chicago hotel inhabits the riverfront AMA Plaza building, designed by legendary architect Mies van Der Rohe. Inside, more than 150 pieces of art make up its impressive collection. Elegance and serenity blend at each of The Langham’s 268 guest rooms and 48 suites, welcoming guests with the brand’s signature Blissful Bed, marble and granite bathrooms, and inspiring views of the city and the Chicago River. In between city adventures, unwind with Afternoon Tea at Pavilion or enjoy a personalised massage at Chuan Spa.

Address: 330 N Wabash Ave, 60611 Chicago, Illinois

Price: From $761 (£567)

Book now

Read more: You’ve probably never heard of Mitchelville – but it might be the most important place you visit in South Carolina

5. Park Hyatt Chicago hotel

open image in gallery Park Hyatt Chicago offers a slice of wellness in the city ( Hyatt )

A synonym of quiet luxury, Park Hyatt Chicago is a timeless hideaway in the heart of the Gold Coast neighbourhood. Spacious and serene, each of its 146 guest rooms and 36 suites features residential-inspired layouts, walk-in rain showers, and soaking tubs. For a truly soothing stay, choose one of the Wellbeing or Mindfulness Suites, equipped with AI-powered Bryte Balance beds, yoga mats, hand weights, and wellness offerings.

There’s no lack of indulgence here: treat yourself to a massage and a dip in the hot tub at NoMI Spa, followed by dinner at NoMI Kitchen, where Midwestern staples get a creative touch. When it’s time to explore, grab one of the hotel’s complimentary electric bikes and take a ride along the shores of Lake Michigan – an experience best enjoyed with a picnic prepared by the chefs at NoMI.

Address: 800 N Michigan Ave, 60611 Chicago, Illinois

Price: From $309 (£230)

Book now

Read more: A guide to the most anticipated hotels opening in 2026 across the US

6. Viceroy Hotel Chicago

open image in gallery Floor-to-ceiling windows allow guests to take in the entire skyline ( Viceroy Hotel Chicago )

Contemporary glitz meets Art Deco glamour at this stunning hotel, housed in a reimagined 120-year-old building. Viceroy’s striking 180 guest rooms and 18 suites bring the city’s magnificence in with floor-to-ceiling windows, while the in-room wellness programme by The Class ensures you stay rested and inspired throughout your stay.

Experience the city in style with inventive activities like a kayak architecture tour along the Chicago River or a private studio mixing session. Back at the hotel, enjoy signature cocktails and bar bites at Pandan, plus gorgeous views from the 18th floor.

Address: 1118 N State St, 60610 Chicago, Illinois

Price: From $248 (£185)

Book now

Read more: See Miami in a new light – six neighborhoods that might just surprise you

7. The Ritz-Carlton, Chicago hotel

open image in gallery The Ritz-Carlton is only a street away from the water’s edge ( Getty Images )

Newly reimagined but always legendary, this Gold Coast hotel sparkles with style and timeless hospitality. Honouring Chicago’s incomparable art and architecture, The Ritz-Carlton boasts a spectacular private collection that brings every corner to life. The city’s culinary richness shines as well, from the stylish Torali Italian-Steak to the charming rooftop Le Café, perfect for breakfast with a view.

Unwind after a day of city adventures with a CBD oil-based ritual at the spa, overseen by the experts at K’Alma. At night, rest in spacious rooms with views of Navy Pier, Lake Michigan, or the glittering skyline.

Address: Water Tower Place, 160 E Pearson St, 60611 Chicago, Illinois

Price: From $393 (£293)

Book now

Watch more: Delve into the rhythms and flavours of Louisiana

8. LondonHouse Chicago hotel

open image in gallery LondonHouse can be found in one of the ‘Big Four’ skyscrapers ( LondonHouse Chicago )

Architecture lovers will find no dreamier hotel than LondonHouse, set in one of the iconic “Big Four” skyscrapers that frame the Michigan Avenue Bridge. Reimagined as a hotel since 2013, the building now boasts 452 modern and spacious guest rooms.

Culinary adventures at LondonHouse include a lavish weekend brunch, a chic afternoon tea during the summer, and cocktails with a view at LH Rooftop, dominating the city from the 21st floor. To unwind after a long flight or an intense shopping spree on the Magnificent Mile, book a deep tissue massage at the LH Spa.

Address: 85 E Wacker Dr, 60601 Chicago, Illinois

Price: From $220 (£164)

Book now

Read more: Taylor Swift has put Kansas City on the map – but there’s so much more to Missouri

9. Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile hotel

open image in gallery Family packages are available at this Sofitel ( Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile )

The art of joie de vivre makes its mark at Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile, placed at the very heart of the Gold Coast action. Kick off your days with a hearty breakfast at CDA, and unwind in the evening with a martini at Le Bar.

With a sleek, urban vibe, guest rooms and suites await with marble bathrooms (and Balmain amenities), and unique features like sitting areas and city views, creating perfect spaces for a business stay or a romantic getaway. Make it a family affair and bring the kids for an adventure inspired by Le Petit Prince, featuring unique amenities – and adjoining rooms at half the price.

Address: 20 E Chestnut St, 60611 Chicago, Illinois

Price: From $632 (£471)

Book now

Read more: I visited the birthplace of country music – and it’s not where you would have guessed

10. The St. Regis Chicago hotel

open image in gallery Rooms at the St. Regis are among some of the largest in the city ( The St. Regis Chicago )

Housed in a spectacular building by architect Jeanne Gang, soaring above the Chicago River, The St. Regis Chicago is one of the newest additions to the city’s hotel landscape. Its gorgeous 159 guest rooms and 33 suites are among the largest in town, featuring stylish decor, gorgeous marble bathrooms, and floor-to-ceiling windows for breathtaking views.

Ideal for discerning travellers, the hotel welcomes guests with signature St. Regis Rituals, like afternoon tea and the Chicago-inspired cocktail The 1871 Bloody Mary – made with local rye whiskey. There’s also a soothing spa, and dining outlets like the Japanese Miru and Tre Dita, an Italian eatery by chef Evan Funke.

Address: 401 E Wacker Dr, 60601 Chicago, Illinois

Price: From $490 (£365)

Book now

Read more: Bucket-list train journeys that showcase America’s most breathtaking scenery

11. The Gwen, A Luxury Collection Hotel

open image in gallery Interior design at The Gwen reflects its Art Deco facade ( The Gwen )

Immerse yourself in the glamour of 1930s Chicago at this iconic hotel, an architectural jewel named after the sculptress who brought its Art Deco facade to life: Gwen Lux. Inside, guest rooms and suites are as inviting as they are whimsical, featuring original artwork in honour of Gwen herself. Fancy a night under the stars and city lights? Book the glamping experience on the Gwen Lux Suite terrace and sleep in a chic tent during the warm season. Elevated inspiration continues at Upstairs at the Gwen, a lovely rooftop open from breakfast to dinner and, of course, drinks.

Address: 521 N Rush St, 60611 Chicago, Illinois

Price: From $250 (£186)

Book now

Read more: Virginia from mountains to coast – slow road trip through peaks, islands and marshes

12. Pendry Chicago hotel

open image in gallery The bar at Pendry ( Pendry Chicago )

The lively Loop neighbourhood is home to this Chicago hotel, set within the legendary Carbide & Carbon building. Pendry’s 364 contemporary guest rooms and suites create a sense of space and serenity. Opt for a studio, featuring a living area with a sofa bed, for a family trip or longer stay. Or, splurge on elevated accommodation like the Millennium Suite, offering welcoming dining areas and incomparable city views. From its privileged location, the hotel is the perfect starting point to embark on a curated adventure like a tour of the Art Institute of Chicago or a bike ride and picnic combo.

Address: 230 N Michigan Ave, 60601 Chicago, Illinois

Price: From $189 (£141)

Book now

Read more: New York’s forgotten neighbourhood – how Little Syria vanished from Manhattan’s streets

13. Nobu Hotel Chicago

open image in gallery The Sake Suite at Nobu Hotel Chicago ( Nobu )

A Japanese-infused refuge in the middle of it all, Nobu Hotel Chicago places guests in the vibrant Fulton Market neighbourhood. Eye-catching interior design is the star throughout your stay, from the sexy lobby area to the grand Nobu Chicago restaurant. Featuring creations by iconic chef Nobu Matsuhisa, it’s a mandatory stop for any self-respecting foodie.

Relaxation awaits at the soothing Tranquility Pool – the perfect way to unwind before heading to rest in your room or suite, featuring Nobu signature beds, Natura Bissé products, and yoga mats.

Address: 155 N Peoria St, 60607 Chicago, Illinois

Price: From $293 (£218)

Book now

Read more: How to explore the music of Louisiana – from jazz in the streets of New Orleans to Zydeco in Lafayette saloons

14. Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel, Chicago

open image in gallery This Radisson is found right next to the popular Navy Pier ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Steps away from the city’s major sights, this Chicago hotel beckons with its bold architecture by Jeanne Gang and its budget-friendly rates. Guest rooms at this Radisson are modern and welcoming, ranging from one-bed options to junior suites equipped with desks and living areas.

A well-equipped gym and indoor pool ensure you stay energised throughout your stay, while spa treatments bring relaxation and calm after days of discovery in the Windy City. At FireLake, the all-day dining concept has you covered, from tasty breakfast options to hot-from-the-grill steaks and seafood for dinner.

Address: 221 N Colombus Dr, 60601 Chicago, Illinois

Price: From $162 (£121)

Book now

Read more: How America’s gritty steel city became a surprising foodie haven

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writers, each with a deep knowledge of the destinations they cover. Our contributors either live in these locations or visit frequently, ensuring a personal and informed perspective. When picking which hotels to include, they consider their own experience staying in the hotels and evaluate location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.

FAQs

When is the best time of year to visit Chicago?

For a more affordable break in Chicago, consider visiting during the winter months when accommodation prices are lower. However, you will also find fewer crowds in the shoulder season, either side of the summer months. The hottest month to visit is July, with peak temperatures of 28.9C, the same month that will also bring music festival Lollapalooza.

How many nights do I need in Chicago?

A long weekend over three to four nights will allow you to visit some of Chicago’s best sights.

Is it expensive to visit Chicago?

Chicago can be an expensive city to visit, especially when it comes to hotel prices. However, you can keep costs down by using public transport, choosing street food over expensive restaurants and making the most of free parks and museum exhibitions.