I stayed in a Miami hotel with the chicest Art Deco-inspired interiors
In the sophisticated Mid-Beach neighborhood, US Travel Editor Ted Thornhill checks in to a location with chic vibes and a stunning outlook
This hotel is a shoreline sensation with Art Deco-inspired interiors, enticing pools and stellar service
Location
The 16-story Andaz Miami Beach, by Hyatt, occupies a showstopping beach location within the island city of Miami Beach, with a vast runway of golden sand just steps away and mesmerizing views to the Atlantic Ocean horizon.
The neighborhood is Mid-Beach, a laid-back hub of sophisticated hotels. Just 1.5 miles to the south is the Art Deco Architectural District. Here, around 800 preserved Art Deco buildings are packed into one strollable, seductive square mile.
Among them are eye-catching restaurants. Try vibrant Havana1957 on historic Española Way for Cuban classics, or Donatella Restaurant on Collins Avenue for premium pasta, and desserts of epic proportions.
Read more: See Miami in a new light: Six neighborhoods that might just surprise you
The vibe
One of the Andaz Miami Beach’s three skyscrapers is a restored Art Deco structure. The property pays homage to the style, which flourished between the 1920s and 1940s.
The quietly glamorous interior fuses chic modernity with flourishes that fascinated Art Deco architects — curves, recurring motifs in groups of three, and aesthetic nuances that lend buildings a face-like appearance (for example, ledges that resemble eyebrows).
Andaz Miami Beach is replete with these visual anchors, from wavy carpets to curvaceous furniture and a pair of tubular lights in the bar/lounge that looks distinctly like a pair of closed eyes.
It’s 2025 meets 1925, with a slow rhythm around the property that reflects Mid-Beach’s laid-back vibe.
Service
Service came with a smile, every time. And it felt sincere.
I was warmly welcomed when I checked in, and restaurant servers would declare that they’re “there for anything you need,” without it sounding like a disguised plea for a tip.
Bed and bath
There are 27 room types in the 287-room hotel, ranging from standard king to signature suites.
If you’re keen for a soak, request a bathtub upon booking, as only certain rooms have them. Rainfall showers come as standard, though, along with 400-thread-count Sferra linens, bathrobes by Frette and Byredo bath amenities.
I was in an Ocean View Balcony Suite divided into a sizeable living room with sliding doors to a bedroom, and an en suite to the side. And the Art Deco theme continued with modishly curvy furniture. Part bedroom, part work of art.
Read more: First look at Orlando’s highly-anticipated $6bn 750-acre Epic Universe
Food and drink
The hotel’s breakfast, served in the inviting Aguasal restaurant, is wonderfully indulgent. I went continental and it was death by pastry basket, with the “artisanal baked pastries” ($24) option a belt-loosening line-up that included a custard-filled croissant, pain au chocolat filled with olive oil jam, and a scone with cream and jam. The luxurious Greek yoghurt ($22) that followed left me needing a lie down.
In the evening, Aguasal becomes a sophisticated seafood restaurant: think shrimps in garlic emulsion ($24) and fried snapper with tartar sauce ($44).
In the bar/lounge, there are coffees, juices and pastries available in the mornings, and cocktails and tapas in the evenings. There is also a circular poolside bar that serves drinks and snacks.
Facilities
The hotel’s two outdoor pools are the jewels in the facilities crown. There is also a 24-hour fitness center, a spa with ocean views and a beach club in a 1930s Spanish Colonial Revival-style building. Beyond, guests enjoy dedicated beach space with chairs, umbrellas and daybeds.
Read more: Chilled-out Pensacola is the underrated Miami alternative everyone should consider
Accessibility
The hotel has accessible guest rooms with mobility features, and televisions with closed-captioning decoders.
Pet policy
Pets are allowed, including around the pools, at a cost of $100 per stay. The maximum number of pets allowed per room is two.
Check-in/check-out
Check-in is from 4pm, check-out is by 11am.
Family-friendly?
While there are no dedicated facilities for children, it’s a hotel that’s certainly suitable for families: it has a welcoming vibe, and one of the pools is shallower at 3ft 7in (the other is adult-only) and features mini-sized sun loungers with umbrellas. There are also kid-friendly food options such as smash burgers and chicken fingers, and there’s an epic strip of sand that’s heaven for building sandcastles right on the hotel’s doorstep.
Read more: How I found love at Florida’s Walt Disney World
At a glance
Best thing: The interior design.
Perfect for: Sun worshippers of any age.
Not right for: Party animals.
Instagram from: Your ocean-view balcony.
Address: 4041 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140.
Phone: +1 305.424.1234.
Website: hyatt.com
Ted stayed at Andaz Miami Beach as a guest of British Airways Holidays.
British Airways Holidays offers three nights at the Andaz Miami Beach by Hyatt, from £1,299pp + $55pp resort fee (payable locally), travelling on selected dates between May 1 - May 31, 2026 inclusive. britishairways.com
Read more: I visited ‘America’s only private island resort’ where there are no TVs, no children and no mobile phones
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks