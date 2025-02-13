Windstar Cruises unveils luxury ship upgrades

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luxury operator Windstar Cruises has revealed the first stage of the $7.5 million (£6 million) refurbishment of its flagship cruise vessel Wind Surf.

The common areas and suites of the 342-passenger Wind Surf have been upgraded in time for its Caribbean sailing season.

Changes include a larger retail area and lobby space.

open image in gallery Ocean-inspired decor has been added to Wind Surf's dining room ( Windstar Cruises )

The Compass Rose bar and lounge has been given more modern decor, with soft blue and orange furnishings as well as a new stage area for live music and performances.

The Amphora dining room has been redesigned with inspiration from the water such as pearls, smooth stones and sea glass. New seating arrangements include curved booths to seat two to eight people and larger dining chairs.

Tropical scenes and greenery have been added to the pool deck and bar, with arty tiling featuring waves added to the two onboard whirlpools.

open image in gallery New ocean decor has been added to Wind Surf's pool deck ( GIL STOSE )

The ship’s suites have also been remodelled with similar designs found on the brand’s Star-class ships - Star Pride, Star Breeze and Star Legend.

The new Broadmoor Suite is inspired by five-star resort The Broadmoor in Colorado.

It features classic furniture, floral motifs, wide crown moulding and white trim with gold finishes.

open image in gallery Wind Surf’s suites have been upgraded with more luxury hotel inspiration ( Windstar Cruises )

The wallpaper is a replica of the design used at The Broadmoor main building designed by Julie Penrose, wife of resort founder, Spencer Penrose.

The ship’s new Sea Island Suite - inspired by Sea Island in Georgia - aims to draw on the coastal and airy touches from the property’s Addison Mizner design, including a sea-glass green colour palette, curved arches, light walls and sophisticated wood furnishings.

Stijn Creupelandt, chief operating officer of Windstar Cruises, said: “Wind Surf has always been a guest favourite, and this refurbishment honours its legacy while elevating the onboard experience to new heights.

“From refreshed design elements to modern technology upgrades, this transformation sets the stage for an unforgettable journey on our flagship sailing yacht.”

Phase two of the upgrade will take place in April 2026. New furniture, soft goods and décor will be added to cabins and there will be updates to Stella Bistro, Veranda and the fitness studio.

Windstar’s three Wind Class sailing ships - Wind Surf, Wind Star and Wind Spirit - are currently undergoing redesigns.

