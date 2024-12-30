Windstar Cruises to set sail from London for the first time in 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Windstar is bringing its small ship luxury cruise line to London for the first time – but passengers will have to wait until 2026 to step aboard.

The boutique brand will have its home port in the capital from May 2026, offering three short taster mini cruises as well as two longer sailings.

Windstar Cruises offers a luxury small ship experience, with its fleet offering capacity for between 148 to 342 passengers.

Starting on 12 May 2026, the three- and four-night mini cruises will take place on the 312-guest all-suite motor yacht Star Pride, setting sail from Greenwich in London.

Itineraries include a three-night Belgium cruise that takes in the medieval streets, romantic canals, museums and mouthwatering chocolates of Bruges and Antwerp. Prices start from £1,355 per person.

There is also a four-night round trip from London on 15 May that stops in St Malo, France, where passengers can enjoy crepes and the medieval old town of Mont St Michel.

Prices start from £1,762 per person. For a longer trip, Star Pride will sail to Belgium and the Norwegian fjords for a 13-night sailing from 19 May to enjoy Belgian canals and Norwegian scenery.

Stops include Antwerp and Bruges in Belgium before visiting more scenic areas in Norway such as Alesund and Trondheim. The sailing ends in Leith, Scotland. Prices start from £5,053 per person.

When not exploring the variety of destinations, there is lots to do aboard Star Pride.

The ship had a $250 million (£200m) renovation in 2021, which included a new seafood restaurant called Star Grill and Cuadro 44, which incorporates tapas-style dishes designed by Michelin-starred chef Anthony Sasso.

With 204 crew to 312 passengers, you can expect plenty of attention from staff as well as space for a bed by the pool. There is also a water sports platform, letting guests go snorkelling or paddleboarding next to the ship.

Passengers can enjoy the onboard spa, dance classes and shows as well as panoramic views from the Compass Rose lounge. There is even a dedicated sailaway song when you leave a port.

