Solo cruising is on the rise – this is what passengers are looking for

Price and itinerary have been ranked as the most important factors when choosing a cruise, but differences emerge between solo travellers and groups.

An annual survey from cruising travel agent specialist cruise.co.uk and seascanner.co.uk involving 8,000 passengers aimed to identify what sailors want from a solo cruise and when travelling with others.

The research also highlighted anecdotal evidence from travel agents that cruise demand from solo travellers is on the rise.

Responses revealed that solo travel now makes up five per cent of the cruise market. This is helped by many cruise lines dropping single supplements.

Tony Andrews, managing director of cruise.co.uk, said: “We’re seeing more solo travellers embracing the cruise experience, and it’s clear that affordability and the destinations visited are key drivers for this market.

“As the popularity of cruise continues to grow across the board, we expect cruise lines to further cater to this growing segment, with more tailored offerings and competitive pricing.”

Here is what all types passengers are looking for at sea:

Price: The cost of a cruise is an important factor regardless of many people you are travelling with, the survey shows. Price was most important for 69 per cent of solo travellers and 65 per cent of those who travel with others.

Itinerary: Cruise ships visit a variety of destinations, letting passengers take their pick from sunny routes such as in the Med, Canary Islands or the Caribbean, or explore enchanted northern lights in Norway or the scenic landscapes of Alaska. The research found that 63 per cent of solo travellers and 62 per cent of non-solo passengers highlight the itinerary as important.

Cabin: Cruise cabin options can range from deluxe suites with balconies to a more basic interior option. Around half of solo and non-solo passengers said the cabin was important, while 40 per cent were neutral.

Onboard facilities: This seems to be a bigger factor for those in groups, with 52 per cent ranking it as a top priority, while 45 per cent of solo travellers said it was important. The research shows 43 per cent of solo travellers were neutral about onboard facilities, dropping to 42 per cent among groups.