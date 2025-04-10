China issues US travel advisory as Trump ramps up trade war

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

China has issued a travel warning for its citizens visiting the US, citing rising tensions over trade and concerns about public safety, in a move that could deepen hostilities between the world’s two largest economies.

The advisory by the culture and tourism ministry on Wednesday urged citizens to “fully assess the risks of travelling to the US and be cautious” in view of the “deterioration” in trade relations and “domestic security situation in the United States”.

The education ministry echoed this caution, advising students looking to study in the US to be alert to safety concerns and recent policy changes in the North American country targeting academic exchanges.

The advisory came amid a dramatic escalation in the ongoing trade war triggered by US president Donald Trump’s imposition of sweeping tariffs on the Asian giant.

open image in gallery People visit The Bund promenade along the Huangpu river in Shanghai ( AFP via Getty )

After Mr Trump imposed a new tariff of 34 per cent on China earlier this month, taking the total to 54 per cent, Beijing retaliated with a 34 per cent levy on American goods. Mr Trump announced an additional 50 per cent tariff after China vowed to “fight to the end” and refused to withdraw its retaliatory levy, taking the effective tariff to 104 percent.

In response, Beijing on Wednesday imposed an additional 50 per cent duty on US imports. A few hours later the White House raised the tariff on Chinese goods to 125 per cent.

“Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s markets, I am hereby raising the tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately,” Mr Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social.

At the same time, the president declared a 90-day suspension of tariffs on countries that had not retaliated against his levies, leaving in place a 10 per cent import duty on almost every country except China.

China’s foreign ministry accused the US of economic coercion.

“The US is seeking hegemony in the name of reciprocity, sacrificing the legitimate interests of all countries to serve its own selfish interests. This is typical unilateralism, protectionism and economic bullying,” spokesperson Lin Jian said.

“The abuse of tariffs by the United States is tantamount to depriving countries, especially in the Global South, of their right to development.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump speaks with motor racing officials and champions at the White House on 9 April 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

The US, on the other hand, has a level 2 travel advisory in place for China, advising its citizens to “exercise increased caution”, a softening of the level 3 “reconsider travel” warning issued previously.

The trade war between China and the US, escalated by Mr Trump’s levies, has rattled global markets and raised fears of an economic slowdown.

The Chinese finance ministry described the American tariff hikes as a “mistake on top of a mistake” and accused the US of undermining international trade norms.

“Until they make a deal with us, that’s what it’s going to be,” Mr Trump told supporters in a speech earlier this week. “I think that they will make a deal with us at some point. China will. They want to make a deal, they really do ... they just don’t know how to get it started.”