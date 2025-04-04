Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

China imposes a 34% tariff on imports of all U.S. products starting April 10

China has announced it will impose a 34% tariff on imports of all U.S. products beginning April 10

Via AP news wire
Friday 04 April 2025 06:35 EDT

China announced Friday that it will impose a 34% tariff on imports of all U.S. products beginning April 10.

The new tariff matches the rate of the U.S. "reciprocal" tariff imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump this week.

The Commerce Ministry in Beijing also said in a notice that it will impose more export controls on rare earths, which are materials used in high-tech products such as computer chips and electric vehicle batteries.

