Family favorite UNO heading to Las Vegas gaming tables
In addition to the Las Vegas room, Mattel will launch pop-up UNO card rooms across the country
Toy company Mattel is opening a nighttime social club in Las Vegas for card players — UNO card players, that is.
The UNO social club will be aimed at providing adults a modern and more grown-up venue for enjoying the children's card game, according to a press release.
The room will be located in the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. The room will include gaming tables, a private dealer, and a variety of Uno games and expansions for players.
Mattel is celebrating the social room's opening with a TikTok contest. The winner and a guest will be invited to stay at the hotel and play at the UNO suite from July 18-20.
"Once chosen, the winner will enjoy a technicolor suite drenched in the brand’s iconic red, yellow, blue, and green colors, packed with UNO-themed features, including a private bowling alley and game-inspired décor," a May press release said. "UNO game tables in the suite will also be stocked with more UNO games than you can imagine – including new extensions for even more spirited competition – and a personal UNO game host to shuffle decks in style."
In addition to the Vegas room, Mattel will open other pop-up social club locations across the country. They will reportedly include special themed drinks, photo stations, and Uno tournaments.
“We created UNO Social Clubs to reimagine what game night can be—bringing people together for real-world fun, connection, and a bit of friendly competition,” Ray Adler, Vice President and Global Head of Games at Mattel, said in a statement. “The UNO Social Club in Las Vegas is just the beginning, and we’re excited to see how these new experiences inspire players to show up, play hard, and make unforgettable memories.”
It hasn't been explicitly stated yet, but it appears that the UNO games in the Las Vegas room will not include gambling, just the typical backstabbing and revenge common to the game.
