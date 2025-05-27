Nightclub trade shrinking as younger people stay at home instead

The UK's late-night economy is facing a downturn as younger generations increasingly opt for social media and home deliveries over traditional nights out, according to the head of one of Britain's largest pub and bar operators.
While the hospitality sector anticipates a boost from the upcoming bank holiday weekend, family-oriented occasions like Mother's Day and Easter have been the primary drivers of increased footfall for many chains.
Mitchells & Butlers, the group behind restaurant, pub, and bar chains including Toby Carvery, Harvester, All Bar One, Nicholson's, and Miller & Carter, has taken a different approach to other hospitality firms.
Chief executive Phil Urban stated that the company will not seek expansion in the late-night market due to the significant challenges it presents.
"The toughest part of the market right now is late night," Mr Urban told the PA news agency. He added, expressing relief at the company's limited exposure to the struggling sector: "We're certainly not exposed like pure, late-night operators are, so we’re quite thankful for that."
Last week, Marston's, which operates around 1,300 pubs across the UK, reported a rise in customers attributed to such events, highlighting a shift in consumer preferences.
The company has also invested in a new sports pub concept to tap into the expanding market for sports-focused venues.
Mr Urban said younger people were straying from previous generations who would be more inclined to “go out late night and stay out”.
“I think social media means that you don’t have to do that to stay in touch with your friends,” he told PA.
The booming takeaway and home delivery market was also having an influence, he suggested, adding: “People are often meeting beforehand to have something to eat, having a few drinks at home, before going out.
“So, those pure late-night, club operators, have certainly got a smaller market.
“We wouldn’t go back into that sort of club market, it’s not for us, because I do think it’s going to take a long while to reverse – if it does.”
He said all the company’s brands were “doing well”, but that its Irish pub and bar chain O’Neill’s was “probably having the toughest time” due to its exposure to the night-time industry.
