World Series of Poker player disappears in Las Vegas just before main event

Friends and family of a poker player are urgently asking for help after he mysteriously vanished in Las Vegas just ahead of the World Series of Poker event.

Yuto Moriyasu, 27, arrived from Japan in May with hopes of entering the World Series of Poker Main Event. He was last seen on July 2 around 11 a.m., dropping off his friend, Nobuaki Sasaki, at the Horseshoe Casino.

Sasaki told Fox 5 Vegas, through a translator, that Moriyasu returned to their Spring Valley Airbnb after getting burgers and texted around 1 p.m., saying he would join him at the casino, but never showed up.

“Yuto and I are in constant communication all the time, daily, and then all of a sudden the communication stopped,” Sasaki told the outlet.

Later that day, Sasaki returned to the rental home to find their shared car in the driveway, a kitchen knife on the living room chair, along with Moriyasu’s wallet, Japanese ID, daily sandals and cell phone. There was also a “large amount of cash” still in an unlocked drawer.

open image in gallery Yuto Moriyasu, 27, was last seen by his friend in Las Vegas on July 2 around 11 a.m. He was in city to participate in a poker tournament. ( Facebook )

“At first, my guess was he maybe went to the casino to gamble and he lost all his money,” Sasaki said. “It’s already been a week, so I am very concerned.”

Moriyasu’s U.S. wallet with his Japanese passport and $10,000 in cash meant for a poker tournament buy-in fee was nowhere to be found inside the Airbnb.

“Since he doesn’t know the city, he never goes anywhere without his cell phone for directions, communication,” Sasaki said.

open image in gallery Moriyasu’s friend found a kitchen knife on a chair inside their rental home, along with his wallet, ID, sandals and phone. ( Facebook )

“It’s just very suspicious to me. Because whichever the scenario is— whether he left on his own, the money is still here, or if he was followed and taken, the money is still here,” he added.

Sasaki said he speaks with Moriyasu’s family in Japan every day, as they are trying to help find him even from thousands of miles away.

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating this case, but currently do not consider Moriyasu endangered. The Independent contacted the police department for comment.