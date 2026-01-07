Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With 2026 fast approaching, it may be time to start thinking about the holidays you can squeeze in around your work schedule, whether that’s a two-week family break to Spain or an all-out adventure exploring Thailand’s islands.

Yet before you hit the purchase button on those flights out of the UK, there are some particular dates to keep in mind that will allow you to get the most out of your annual leave.

There is a simple trick you can use to make you feel like your holiday allowance stretches even further.

By squashing bank holidays together and optimising the use of weekends, you will have a staggering 63 days to do whatever you please.

Here is how you can make the most of your annual leave in 2026 if you live in England and Wales, based on a 28-day annual leave allowance that is given on top of bank holidays.

Four days off over the New Year

Days to book off: 2 January

If you are able to ask your boss for a last-minute day off, try to book an annual leave on Friday 2, January 2026 – giving you four whole days to rest and recharge. The first day of the year, Thursday, 1 January, is a bank holiday, so add in the Friday, and, in addition to the weekend, you’ll have plenty of time off after New Year’s Eve.

For last-minute travel inspiration over the New Year and into January, see our guide for the best holidays to book in the first month of 2026.

Before you book your flights, make sure you’re making the most of bank holidays and weekends ( Getty/iStock )

16 days off over Easter

Days to book off: 30 March-2 April, 7 April-10 April

Book off four days from 30 March to 2 April and another set of four from 7 to 10 April, and you will have 16 consecutive days of leave. Having these days off around the bank holidays – Good Friday (3 April) and Easter Monday (6 April) – and the three weekends in a row gives you plenty of time to soak up some sun. Starting on 28 March all the way to 12 April, you could set your sights on a city break or trip to Europe’s best coastal destinations, which will have fewer crowds in the shoulder season.

From short hops to Valencia to longhaul flights to Bali, see our guide for the best places to travel during April here.

18 days away in May

Days to book off: 5-8 May, 26-29 May

Now five months into the year, you might be tempted to escape on a getaway you usually save for the summer months. Book off four days, from 5 to 8 May, to bag yourself nine days of holiday by combining this with two weekends and the early May bank holiday on 5 May. Or if you want to extend your annual leave even more in May, booking off another four days over 26–29 May will give you another nine days off, using May’s spring bank holiday on Monday 25 May.

Seeking an extended European break in May? Check out our list of places to travel to in May.

Nine summer days off in August

Days to book off: 1-4 September

Book off four days from 1 to 4 September to have nine days away from the office by lining up your dates with the summer bank holiday on 31 August and two weekends. Nine days away from the office is plenty of time for any last-minute summer getaways or making the most of the sunny weather in the UK with a staycation.

If you are thinking of staying in the UK this summer, watch here for our recommendations for UK summer days out.

16 days off for Christmas and New Year

Days to book off: 21-24 December, 29-31 December

Those who don’t work on bank holidays get a guaranteed two days off over the Christmas period. By using up seven days of annual leave, this can be increased eightfold with 16 days off during the festive season. With three bank holidays over Christmas and New Year (25 and 28 December, then 1 January 2027), book off 21 to 24 December and then three more days between 29 and 31 December, you will have over two weeks away from work due to three weekends falling nicely in line.

Check out some of the world’s best Christmas markets for a festive holiday in 2026.

Bank holiday dates 2026 for England and Wales