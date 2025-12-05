Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Start 2026 as you mean to go on – with a holiday in January. Skiers will have registered the early snow that’s all over the Alps this month, and be hoping that conditions last into the low-season. If it’s tropical heat you’re after, head to the Indian Ocean or the Caribbean sea and sink into the soft sands of Mauritius or Grenada. Central America’s less-visited countries are getting on more people’s radar, so now’s the time to visit.

Stay closer to home on Cornwall’s dramatic Atlantic coast or explore the greenery of the New Forest. If you’re planning a big-ticket adventure, spend nearly three weeks on a leisurely tour of New Zealand’s South Island, or let an expert guide you through Oman’s treasures. Wherever you decide to go on holiday in January, you’ll find some inspiration here.

France

open image in gallery Kick off the year on the pistes ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Kick off the year on the pistes of Saint-Gervais, a handsome belle époque spa town that shares the large ski area of Evasion Mont-Blanc with neighbouring Megève. Stay in a brand new residence that’s opening this season, Les Sources de Canopée, handily located three minutes’ walk from the Alpin ski lift. Relax in its wellness area with its indoor pool, sauna and hot tub after a day hurtling down the slopes. Peak Retreats has a week’s self-catering in a studio from 3 January, starting at £944, including Le Shuttle crossing with a free FlexiPlus upgrade.

Mauritius

open image in gallery Make the most of Mauritius this winter ( Getty/iStock )

Step out of Shandrani Beachcomber Resort & Spa, and you’ll be on the powdery white sands of the sheltered Blue Bay Marine Park on the south-east coast of Mauritius. It’s just one of three beaches surrounding the resort’s 70 acres of gardens, which also include outdoor pools and six restaurants. Beachcomber Tours has a seven-night holiday departing 15 January starting at £1,870pp, including flights, transfers, half-board accommodation and a choice of free land and water sports.

Cornwall

open image in gallery The living space at the Watergate Bay hotel ( Anthony Greenwood )

Embrace winter on Cornwall’s coast near Newquay, where the Watergate Bay Hotel is offering a “skate and stay” package until 11 January. Have a whirl on the hotel’s ice-skating rink against a serene backdrop of the Watergate Bay for each day of your stay. The hotel also has a Swim Club with indoor pool, sauna, hot tub and treatment rooms, as well as a children’s zone. Prices for rooms in early January start at £195 a night, including breakfast.

Grenada

open image in gallery Go to Grenada for sugar-white sands ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Sugar-white sands and the blinding blue of the Caribbean Sea are what you need to lift a gloomy January, and Grenada comes up with the goods. Kalinago Beach Resort is in a dreamy spot on Morne Rouge Beach, so you’ll be treated to fabulous sea views from your room and the pool terrace. Mercury Holidays has a seven-night break from 13 January starting at £1,433pp, including flights and breakfast, or you can go all-inclusive for an extra £529pp.

Belize and Guatemala

open image in gallery Get to know Guatemala this January ( Getty/iStock )

If Celebrity Race Across the World had you hankering after Central America, get to know two of its lesser-known countries in this 13-night Classic Guatemala and Belize holiday run by Rainbow Tours. Itineraries are tailor-made, but they’re likely to include Guatemala’s beautiful city of Antigua, Lake Atitlan, Mayan ruins and tropical rainforests before going on to Belize’s jungles, waterfalls, ancient ruins, beaches and reefs. Prices start at £3,795pp and include all flights, transfers, excursions and some meals.

New Forest

open image in gallery Get to know the landscapes of the New Forest ( Getty/iStock )

Get to know the landscapes, villages and small towns of the New Forest using New Park Farm Cottage as your base. This cute cottage is set on 250 acres of farmland between Brockenhurst and Lyndhurst, and sleeps five in three bedrooms (two doubles and one single). After long walks in the woods, warm up by the wood-burning stove. Helpful Holidays has a week’s rental from 9 January for £666, down from £709, and one well-behaved dog is welcome.

And if you want to splash out…

New Zealand

open image in gallery Discover New Zealand’s South Island ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

This 20-night Discover New Zealand’s South Island self-drive holiday run by Inspiring Travel is the stuff of dreams. Prepare to be knocked out by spectacular scenery as you explore the South Island’s highlights – Queenstown on Lake Wakatipu, Mount Cook, Fiordland National Park, Milford Sound, Tasman Glacier Lake, among many – all the while staying in boutique hotels, tranquil lodge retreats and lake cruise ships. Prices start at £8,820pp and include flights, transport, car hire and accommodation.

Oman

open image in gallery Visit Muscat in Oman ( Getty Images )

Get under the skin of Oman with a guided tour led by an expert who can bring deep insights into the country’s history and culture. Martin Randall Travel is running an 11-day tour led by Islamic art and architecture expert Dr Richard McClary of the University of York from 23 January, taking in Muscat, the inland forts of Nizwa and Jabrin, little-known architectural sites, the wilderness of the Wahiba Sands, the beaches of Salalah and more. Prices start at £6,110pp and include flights, all transport, accommodation, most meals, all excursions and tips.

Mary Novakovich is editor at large at 101holidays.co.uk