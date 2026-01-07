Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Welcome to an exclusive Ask Me Anything session with me, Simon Calder, travel correspondent at The Independent.

To see my questions and answers, scroll down . Make sure to press the ‘load more’ button to see the whole Q&A.

In 2026, travelling is set to get harder, pricier and more bureaucratic for British travellers.

The EU’s Entry/Exit System (EES) began its rollout across Europe last year and continues to expand, with significant delays already reported in December 2025.

That means more fingerprints, facial scans and longer queues at airports across the Schengen area.

Across the Atlantic, visiting the US could become a social media affair. Proposals would ask applicants for Esta travel permits to hand over five years of Instagram, Facebook or X posts.

If that wasn’t enough, a $100 (£75) per person surcharge now apply for foreign visitors to the 11 most popular US National Parks. This “foreigner fee” is charged on top of the normal admission fee of typically $35 per car.

Rising fees aren’t just a US thing – in the summer, Edinburgh will introduce an overnight tax, and Norway will also bring in a tourist levy. In February, Rome’s top sights will charge entry, including the Trevi Fountain.

How to join the Q&A Make sure you are logged in to a registered account on independent.co.uk. Register or log in here – then return to this page to submit your question!

As The Independent’s travel correspondent, I’ve spent years covering these twists and turns – from rising costs to new rules that could trip up your holiday or business trip.

I’ll be here to answer your questions on EES, Etias, US travel red tape, and how to dodge the bureaucracy and rising costs in 2026.

If you have a question, submit it now and join me live for our Ask Me Anything Q&A on Friday, 9 January at 1pm GMT below.

If you’re struggling to post your question, please make sure you are logged in to a registered account on independent.co.uk. Register or log in here – then return to this page to submit.

If you want more travel tips and tricks from Simon sign up for our Travel newsletter here. Packed with expert advice, destination inspiration, and the latest travel news and deals, Simon Calder’s Travel Week newsletter will help you travel smarter.