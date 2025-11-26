Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump is taking his “America First” policy into the Great Outdoors with a new policy that will force foreign visitors to pay more than triple the price to visit U.S. national parks.

The Department for the Interior announced plans for the updated entry fees on Tuesday as part of a package of measures aimed at making the spaces “more accessible, more affordable and more efficient for the American people.”

From January 1, 2026, an annual pass to visit the National Parks will cost $80 for U.S. residents and $250 for nonresidents to ensure that U.S. taxpayers who already support the National Park System “receive the greatest benefit.”

Non-residents without an annual pass will pay a $100 per person fee to enter 11 of the most visited national parks, in addition to the standard entrance fee, the department stated.

open image in gallery Glacier Point in Yosemite National Park, Yosemite Vally, California ( AFP/Getty )

The affected parks include Acadia in Maine, Bryce Canyon and Zion parks in Utah, the Everglades in Florida, Glacier in Montana, as well as Grand Teton and Yellowstone.

Further west, the Rocky Mountain park in Colorado, the Grand Canyon park, Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks, and Yosemite will also see prices increase for tourists.

The significant price hikes are intended to “help support the care and maintenance of America’s parks,” many of which saw buildups of trash and vandalism of natural spaces due to a lack of staffing during the historic government shutdown.

During the 43-day shutdown, numerous incidents were recorded across the country, including overflowing bathrooms, unkept trails, illegal base-jumping and even a 70-acre wildfire near an unstaffed campground in Joshua Tree, California.

“President Trump’s leadership always puts American families first,” Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum said in a statement.

open image in gallery The affected parks include Acadia in Maine, Bryce Canyon and Zion parks in Utah, the Everglades in Florida, Glacier in Montana (pictured), as well as Grand Teton and Yellowstone ( Getty/iStock )

open image in gallery Further west, Rocky Mountain park in Colorado, the Grand Canyon park, Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks, and Yosemite (pictured) will also see increases for tourists ( Getty Images )

“These policies ensure that U.S. taxpayers, who already support the National Park System, continue to enjoy affordable access, while international visitors contribute their fair share to maintaining and improving our parks for future generations.”

Resident-only patriotic fee-free days will also be available starting next year.

Dates include President’s Day on February 16; Memorial Day on May 25; Flag Day/President Trump’s birthday on June 14; Independence Day weekend and the 110th Birthday of the National Park Service on August 25.

Constitution Day on Sept. 17, Theodore Roosevelt’s birthday on October 27, and Veterans’ Day on November 11, will also be free entry for U.S. citizens.

open image in gallery In addition to price increase for foreign visitors, the administration is also announcing other modernizations in access to the park, including new digital America the Beautiful passes, updated annual pass artwork and expanded motorcycle access ( The White House )

In addition to a price increase for foreign visitors, the administration is also announcing other modernizations in access to the park, including new digital America the Beautiful passes, updated annual pass artwork and expanded motorcycle access.

Under the new system, the America the Beautiful passes – including Annual, Military, Senior, 4th Grade and Access – will be available in a fully digital format through Recreation.gov, according to the department.

Many social media users reacted with dismay to the new design of the passes, which show a picture of Trump next to George Washington.

“If I have to see the stupid f****** president on my National Parks pass, I’m not renewing them,” wrote one.