Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Stunning route within US national park reopens after $51M repairs

Wild horses cross the Badlands in North Dakota’s Theodore Roosevelt National Park in an area of the park closed since 2019
Wild horses cross the Badlands in North Dakota’s Theodore Roosevelt National Park in an area of the park closed since 2019 (Christine Kman)
  • A significant six-mile section of the scenic road loop in North Dakota's Theodore Roosevelt National Park is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday after being closed for over six years.
  • The closure was due to severe infrastructure damage, including a 150-foot section of roadway slumping in 2019, caused by storms, erosion, and ageing infrastructure.
  • The reopened section will restore visitors' access to the park's abundant wildlife, such as bison and wild horses, and panoramic views of the rugged Badlands.
  • Construction on the six-mile segment lasted approximately two and a half years, involving full road reconstruction, drainage improvements, and slope stabilisation.
  • The project cost about $51 million, primarily funded by the Great American Outdoors Act, and its completion coincides with the upcoming grand opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in