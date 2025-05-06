Simon Calder’s Travel Week newsletter: Sign up for holiday inspiration, advice, deals and more
Packed with expert advice, destination inspiration, and the latest travel news and deals, Simon Calder’s Travel Week newsletter will help you travel smarter
Travel is evolving faster than ever – and making the most of your time, money and experiences has never been more important.
That’s why I’m delighted to bring you Travel Week, my exclusive twice-weekly newsletter for The Independent, packed with insight, inspiration and trusted advice to help you explore better.
During 31 years of writing about travel for The Independent, I’ve seen how tourism can be a force for good, when it’s done thoughtfully. Travel Week is your guide to planning smarter journeys: from finding the best low-impact ways to get around to choosing destinations that benefit local communities.
Each Friday and Sunday, you’ll receive a curated digest of the biggest developments in travel, along with unbeatable deals, destination ideas, and my expert tips on where, when and how to go.
Whether it’s a sleeper train to the Scottish Highlands, a sun-soaked week on a European beach, or advice on navigating strikes and delays, I’ll help you make the most of every trip.
And as ever, I’ll continue holding companies to account when they mistreat travellers – and offering you honest, independent advice to cut through the noise.
Travel Week is your ticket to a smarter, more rewarding way to see the world. I hope you’ll join me.
