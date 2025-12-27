Some train passengers face soaring fares with new contactless payment rules

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Train fares on some services have soared following the expansion of contactless payment systems, prompting concerns that passengers could be priced off the railways.

Rebecca Paul, the Conservative MP for Reigate, said that the new rules risk “pricing passengers out of rail altogether”.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), the train operator, said that many passengers would save money and insisted the process was not designed to increase fares revenue.

Contactless ticketing, which enables people to pay by tapping a bank card or device on readers, avoiding manual ticket purchases, was introduced to 30 more stations in south-east England on 14 December as part of the Department for Transport’s Project Oval.

The price increases are a direct result of changes to paper ticketing time restrictions, which have been aligned with Transport for London’s contactless structure. Consequently, services that could previously be used with an off-peak ticket now require a more expensive peak ticket.

The first weekday London-bound Southern service from Reigate, Surrey, that can be boarded with an off-peak day travelcard ticket now departs at 9.28am, compared with 8.58am previously.

But when the 8.58am train calls at Redhill just five minutes later, passengers are still able to board it with an off-peak ticket.

A day travelcard that can be used at any time from the stations costs £37.10, whereas an off-peak version is £20.60.

One member of the Reigate, Redhill and District Rail Users’ Association (RRDRUA) described the situation as “ridiculous” and said he will cycle to Redhill to save money.

There are also new restrictions on travel between 4pm and 7pm.

Ms Paul said she has been contacted by “a number of residents who are understandably frustrated” by the expansion of contactless.

She went on: “This change should make rail travel easier, not more expensive or confusing.

“Reigate passengers deserve the benefits of modern ticketing, but I will not stand by while my constituents face higher fares and fewer affordable travel options.

“Many people rely on off-peak travel to keep costs down and quietly narrowing the definition of what counts as off-peak risks pricing passengers out of rail altogether.”

Ms Paul pledged to continue to press GTR – the parent company of Southern and Thameslink – and the DfT to “ensure that the introduction of contactless does not result in passengers paying more for the same journeys”.

The rollout of contactless has also led to the cheapest super off-peak tickets being removed from some stations.

Steve Trigg, an RRDRUA organiser, said that some families visiting the capital are being forced to alter their schedules or face an 85 per cent cost increase to return at peak times.

He said the changes have resulted in a “complex situation” and caused “massive problems because the DfT won’t talk with ordinary people using the services”.

Analysis by lobby group Railfuture said passengers paying by contactless will be charged up to twice as much as those using paper tickets for some journeys.

This is because discounts for railcards or children cannot be registered with contactless.

A family of two adults and two children travelling from Luton to central London at a weekend will be charged a total of £84 if they use contactless, but just £41.70 if they buy tickets from operator Thameslink and select a free Groupsave discount.

A commuter travelling to the capital from East Grinstead, West Sussex, at peak times could save £3.60 every day buying paper tickets with a £35 Network Railcard.

Neil Middleton, Railfuture vice chair, said: “Offering the option for contactless payment for rail travel is a good thing – convenient and simple.

“But it currently comes with a number of stings in the tail, so if a traveller wants to pay the lowest price for their travel, contactless payment often doesn’t deliver the best price.”

At the time of the expansion of contactless, rail minister Lord Hendy said it would ensure “passengers can get the best fares”.

Railfuture advised passengers wanting to know the cheapest payment method for their journey to check their train operator’s website and Transport for London’s single fare finder web page.

A GTR spokesperson said contactless makes planning and paying for train travel “quicker and easier”, and earlier phases of its rollout have been “hugely popular with passengers”.

He went on: “To introduce pay as you go with contactless, we have to align the way fares are structured with those of the wider TfL contactless system.

“Peak and off-peak timing has to match with the TfL system as well.

“We understand how, for some people, this means fares will rise, but for many others they will fall.

“Overall, these changes are not designed to increase the amount of money generated from ticket sales.”

GTR provided examples of savings for Reigate passengers, such as a passenger making a single journey at weekday off-peak times paying £7.60 compared with £14.60 previously.

It added that a commuter who travels before 6.30am and returns either before 4pm or after 7pm can save £11.60, as their total fare is reduced from £26.80 to £15.20.

A DfT spokesperson said: “Contactless ticketing means passengers are benefiting from simpler, more flexible travel and the majority of single tickets will be the same price or even lower.

“We have brought ticketing in line with London’s ‘best price promise’ to make it easier for passengers, so they can be confident they have the best fare on the day of travel.”