London commuters to be hit with Tube and rail fare hikes

Londoners are set to face increased travel costs next year as new Tube and rail fare rises have been announced.

Underground and Transport for London (TfL) rail fares will see an uplift from March, with single Tube fare increases capped at 20p, as confirmed by the mayor of London’s office.

Among the changes, peak pay-as-you-go fares for Zone 1 journeys will rise from £2.90 to £3.10.

A Piccadilly line trip from Zone 1 to Heathrow will increase from £5.80 to £5.90.

By contrast, bus and tram fares are to be frozen for the “seventh time” until July.

Weekly and daily caps will also remain unchanged, meaning those who frequently use pay-as-you-go will reach their spending limits sooner.

Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan said: “When the Government awarded TfL £2.2 billion in vital investment – the biggest ever multi-year funding deal for London in more than a decade – it made clear its expectation that TfL fares must rise by inflation plus 1 per cent.

“However, I remain committed to doing everything in my power to keep TfL fares as affordable as possible because I know how the cost-of-living crisis is still hitting many Londoners hard.

“That’s why I’m announcing plans for an emergency cost-of-living measure, funded by City Hall, to continue freezing bus and tram fares until July 2026. This is the seventh time I’ve been able to freeze bus and tram fares, and it will particularly benefit those on the lowest incomes in our city.

“The plans would mean that only fares on Tube and TfL rail services would now increase from March 2026. I also plan to ensure that increases to pay-as-you-go fares on the Tube will be capped at 20p, with many only rising by just 10p.”

London TravelWatch called the announcement a “bittersweet pill for Londoners to swallow”.

“On the one hand, there are some crumbs of comfort, such as the temporary respite for bus and tram users and the freeze in weekly and daily caps and Travelcard prices – as well as the promise of improved services, albeit paid for by inflation-busting rises in Tube and TfL rail fares,” the travel watchdog said.

“On the other hand, delays to the delivery of new Tube and DLR trains, alongside worsening bus speeds across the capital, will make the overall package feel like a hard sell to many passengers.”

Meanwhile, hundreds of bus workers are to stage a series of pre-Christmas strikes in a dispute over pay.

Members of Unite employed by London Transit in west London will walk out on 12, 15, 22, 23 and 24 December.

The drivers, engineers and other workers have already taken part in industrial action in recent months.